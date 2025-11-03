SI

Erling Haaland Set to Shatter Astonishing Premier League Scoring Record

The Man City striker is chasing a record set by Alan Shearer in 1995.

Amanda Langell

Erling Haaland leads the Premier League Golden Boot race.
Erling Haaland leads the Premier League Golden Boot race. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Erling Haaland is just two league goals away from becoming the fastest player in history to score 100 Premier League goals.

The striker has gotten off to a sensational start this season, finding the back of the net 20 times in 17 appearances for Manchester City. Even more impressive, though, is that 13 of Haaland’s goals have come in the Premier League.

In fact, since the Norway international joined Man City ahead of the 2022–23 season, he has bagged 98 goals in 107 appearances in the English top-flight. Two more and Haaland will hit the century-mark in the Premier League, etching his place in the competition’s history books.

Alan Shearer currently stands as the fastest player to ever score 100 Premier League goals; the striker managed the feat in 124 appearances. Haaland, therefore, has his next 16 league appearances to break the long-standing record.

Fastest Players to 100 Premier League Goals

Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer made history with Blackburn Rovers. / Getty Images/Staff

Rank

Player

Appearances

1

Alan Shearer

124

2

Harry Kane

141

3

Sergio Agüero

147

4

Thierry Henry

160

5

Mohamed Salah

162

6

Ian Wright

173

7

Robbie Fowler

175

8

Les Ferdinand

178

T-9

Michael Owen

185

T-9

Andrew Cole

185

Although the Premier League has been the home to some of the best goalscorers in the sport’s history, including Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, none have managed to break Shearer’s record, which has stood since 1995.

Yet the stage is set for Haaland to overtake the legendary list of goalscorers just a few months into his fourth Premier League season.

Take a look at Haaland’s production in the English top-flight since he made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Man City.

Season

Goals

Appearances

2025–26

13 (and counting)

10 (and counting)

2024–25

22

31

2023–24

27

31

2022–23

36

35

Haaland’s 98 goals in 107 Premier League appearances puts him on the cusp of history.

When Can Haaland Break Shearer’s Record?

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland is eyeing more Premier League history. / Michael Steele/Getty Images

Haaland can become the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals as early as Sunday, Nov. 9, when Man City host Liverpool.

If the superstar forward bags a brace against the defending English champions, he can snag the record before the November international break. Haaland will have then hit the century-mark in the English top-flight in just 108 appearances, compared to Shearer’s 124.

If Haaland misses out on the accomplishment against the Reds, his next opportunity will come against Newcastle United on Saturday, Nov. 22.

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

