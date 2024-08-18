SI

Erling Haaland Shades Marc Cucurella After Goal in Manchester City's Win vs. Chelsea

Aug 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) walks off the field after scoring three goals to beat Chelsea 4-2 during the FC Series game at Ohio Stadium.
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland announced his return to the Premier League in resounding fashion Sunday, scoring in the 18th minute of his club's 2–0 win over Chelsea.

However, the Norwegian superstar added a bit of trash talk to go with his on-field feats—directed toward Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

"Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt... and this summer he sings a song about me," Haaland told broadcaster Jan Age Fjortoft in Norwegian.

Haaland was referencing a chant Cucurella performed at a celebration in Madrid this summer for Spain's men's European Championship victory.

"Haaland you’d better tremble, because Cucurella is coming!" Cucurella sang.

Tasked with marking Haaland for much of Sunday's game, Cucurella could not prevent the star from opening his 2025 account. A second goal from midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the 84th minute sealed the victory for City.

The two sides are set to meet again in Manchester on Jan. 25.

