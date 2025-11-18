Erling Haaland Receives Two-Word Barcelona Transfer Message
Barcelona presidential candidate Víctor Font has encouraged the club’s supporters following comments he made over the potential signing of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.
The campaign has begun for the presidency at Barcelona ahead of the elections in March or April 2026, with Font the main opposition to current Blaugrana President and favorite for another term Joan Laporta.
During the launch of his campaign at the Fira de Barcelona, under the tagline “The Barça We Want,” Font was accompanied by legendary former Barcelona player and coach Xavi Hernández—who was appointed the club’s manager by Laporta in 2021.
Xavi’s appearance at the event, labeled a “turning point” in the election by Spanish outlet Sport, has caused quite the stir, but Font’s remarks on signing Haaland have stolen headlines, too.
Víctor Font Teases Potential Erling Haaland Transfer
Speaking at the launch of his campaign on TV show Onze, on Esport3, Font discussed the “exciting proposal” he was ready to deliver for Barça supporters.
In response to his comments, journalist Cares Fité, who was also involved in the interview to Onze, replied: “Look out, he’s saying they’re going to sign Haaland!”
Instead of rebuffing Fité’s interjection, Font simply responded: “For example.”
Font’s comments have left Barça fans both excited and confused, with the presidential candidate not providing a definitive answer over a pursuit of Haaland.
Haaland has been in devastating form once again this season, scoring a simply astonishing 32 times for club and country in the opening months of the term. The Man City striker still leads the way as the world’s best center forward and someone capable of rivaling Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé.
Of course, Haaland would be a dream heir to Robert Lewandowski’s throne—the Poland international appearing increasingly likely to leave Catalonia for free next summer—but Barça’s dire financial position makes a deal for the Norwegian improbable at present.