‘About My Future?’—Robert Lewandowski Reveals What’s Important As Barcelona Contracts Winds Down
Robert Lewandowski says he is focusing on the present and still finding ways to improve, despite constant noise surrounding his potential departure from Barcelona at the end of the season.
At 37-years-old and currently in the last season of his contract, many believe this could be Lewandowski’s last playing among the European elite, with The Athletic recently stating the expectation is he leaves Barcelona in the summer.
But Lewandowski isn’t thinking about the future, admitting only concentrated on helping Barcelona have a successful 2025–26.
“About my future, I’m calm,” Lewandowski revealed. “At my age, I’m also thinking about what’s best for me. At this moment, it’s not important for me. I have a lot to work on right now, we have a lot of games coming up, with the national team as well.”
“These are the only things on my mind. I’m focused on what I can do better, score goals and help my team win more games.
“In this moment, I don’t have to think about my future, there’s a lot of things that can happen. But in the end, I’m very happy and I’m focused on this season, to score goals and win titles. That’s what’s on my mind.”
Two muscular injuries have forced Lewandowski to take a secondary role this term. Still, he has four goals in three La Liga starts and is ready to return to his best, a belief shared by manager Hansi Flick, who showered praise upon the legendary striker.
Flick: Lewandowski Most Professional Player I’ve Ever Managed
Hansi Flick revealed he considers Lewandowski the most professional player he’s managed throughout his career.
Lewandowski and Flick had shared the podium in Barcelona’s prematch press conference prior to their Champions League clash against Club Brugge. Right at the end, the German went out of his way to praise the player he’s managed for two stints of his career.
“I’m really wondering why nobody asked me about Robert [Lewandowski],” Flick said. “I’ve worked with him for many years now and I’ve never had a player who’s more professional than him.”
Flick couldn’t believe Lewandowski returned from injury in three weeks after the initial though was he’d be sidelined for five. Once he returned, the German highlighted the positive impact it had on the team.
“When Dani [Olmo] came back, he [Lewandowski] came back, in training it was another level. Not only the other players, young players are improving a lot. This is what we need, we need these players to reach our highest level,” Flick said pointing at Lewandowski.
Between their time together at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has 129 goals and 29 assists in 133 games under Flick’s management.
Together, they won every trophy available at the club level with Bayern Munich, before teaming up again for Barcelona’s first ever domestic treble last season, and Lewandowski has confirmed his status as one of the greatest center forwards of all-time.