SI

Estevao Breaks Chelsea Record in West Ham Win, Enzo Maresca Fires Warning

The youngster picked up the Premier League’s Player of the Match award.

Tom Gott

Estêvão was thrust into the starting lineup after Cole Palmer’s injury.
Estêvão was thrust into the starting lineup after Cole Palmer’s injury. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Estêvão became the youngest player in Chelsea history to assist a Premier League goal in Friday’s 5–1 win over West Ham United.

The Brazilian was a late starter for Chelsea after Cole Palmer was forced to pull out of the pre-match warm-up with a groin injury, but wasted little time in catching the eye once again.

His first goal involvement in English football came just 34 minutes into Friday’s game as he weaved his way into the penalty area and put the ball on a plate for Enzo Fernández, who tapped home Chelsea’s third goal into an empty net.

At 18 years and 120 days old, Estêvão became the youngest player to set up a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League, moving ahead of the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tyrique George.

It was another moment of real quality from Chelsea’s new face, but it only arrived after he was guilty of a mistake for West Ham’s opener. An attempted flick saw Estêvão lose possession and Lucas Paquetá’s stunner from distance came just seconds later.

dark. Next. Isak what next. Alexander Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool: What Happens Next?

Estêvão
Estêvão bounced back from an early mistake. / Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

“He needs to adapt, he needs to make many mistakes to understand how the Premier League is different to in Brazil,” manager Enzo Maresca explained.

"We conceded after he did the flick, he needs to understand but he is a fantastic player. For me, he has been fantastic since the moment he joined the club.”

Maresca was particularly impressed by Estêvão’s response to his early setback, insisting that is what sets him apart from most players his age,

“That showed how good he is and the reason why he’s here with us,” the Blues boss proclaimed.

Chelsea fans will hope to see Estêvão line up alongside Palmer in the near future. Maresca revealed the Blues’ talisman has been battling a minor groin issue for several weeks now and sat out Friday’s game as a precaution after pulling up shortly before kick off.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer