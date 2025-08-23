Estevao Breaks Chelsea Record in West Ham Win, Enzo Maresca Fires Warning
Estêvão became the youngest player in Chelsea history to assist a Premier League goal in Friday’s 5–1 win over West Ham United.
The Brazilian was a late starter for Chelsea after Cole Palmer was forced to pull out of the pre-match warm-up with a groin injury, but wasted little time in catching the eye once again.
His first goal involvement in English football came just 34 minutes into Friday’s game as he weaved his way into the penalty area and put the ball on a plate for Enzo Fernández, who tapped home Chelsea’s third goal into an empty net.
At 18 years and 120 days old, Estêvão became the youngest player to set up a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League, moving ahead of the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tyrique George.
It was another moment of real quality from Chelsea’s new face, but it only arrived after he was guilty of a mistake for West Ham’s opener. An attempted flick saw Estêvão lose possession and Lucas Paquetá’s stunner from distance came just seconds later.
“He needs to adapt, he needs to make many mistakes to understand how the Premier League is different to in Brazil,” manager Enzo Maresca explained.
"We conceded after he did the flick, he needs to understand but he is a fantastic player. For me, he has been fantastic since the moment he joined the club.”
Maresca was particularly impressed by Estêvão’s response to his early setback, insisting that is what sets him apart from most players his age,
“That showed how good he is and the reason why he’s here with us,” the Blues boss proclaimed.
Chelsea fans will hope to see Estêvão line up alongside Palmer in the near future. Maresca revealed the Blues’ talisman has been battling a minor groin issue for several weeks now and sat out Friday’s game as a precaution after pulling up shortly before kick off.