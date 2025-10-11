‘It’s Difficult’—Estevao Reveals Key Problem in Relationship With Cole Palmer
Chelsea winger Estêvão has revealed that his limited understanding of English has made for a slightly “difficult” relationship with Cole Palmer.
Estêvão finally arrived at Stamford Bridge over the summer and has made an immediate impression on Chelsea supporters. The Brazilian’s stoppage-time winner against Liverpool is the highlight of his time in west London so far having already shown regular glimpses of his immense potential.
The 18-year-old has already admitted to being surprised by the amount of game time he’s earned under Enzo Maresca having featured in nine of the club’s ten games this term, but has also now confessed his eagerness to get a complete grasp of English to help his relationships with his clubmates.
Speaking about the language barrier, Estêvão told Globo: “It’s not that difficult. I imagined something, but being here makes it easier. The words repeat themselves because it’s about football.
“I’m not quite there yet, but I’ve improved. It sticks in my mind. Lots of people talking about it all the time. I think that for me today, football aside, learning English is the most important thing; it’s a global language, especially being in England.”
Estêvão revealed that it’s been particularly challenging understanding Chelsea teammate Palmer, who is renowned for his laid-back, no-nonsense approach in interviews and during media duties.
“With Palmer, the friendship is still budding,” the Brazil international added. “It’s a little more difficult; his English is very British, and I was learning American English, which is a little easier. I say a word or two, but he understands what I mean.”
Estêvão is currently receiving special tuition to build up his English from Chelsea’s designated teacher, with the club insisting on daily lessons for the precocious teenager. Fortunately, the Blues also have several Brazilians within their ranks in João Pedro and Andrey Santos.
Chelsea’s No.41 is currently on international duty with Brazil, scoring twice in his side’s 5–0 demolition of South Korea in a friendly on Friday.