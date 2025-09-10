Estevao Reveals Secret Behind Whirlwind Start to Chelsea Career
Brazilian wonderkid Estêvão has revealed he’s “very happy” with the start he’s made at Chelsea and insists he’s already gained the trust of Blues boss Enzo Maresca thanks to plenty of hard work.
Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Estêvão from Brazilian giants Palmeiras in 2024 but the teenager only joined up with the Blues this summer, completing an exciting transfer that includes a base fee of £29 million ($39.3 million) and potential add-ons of £22 million.
Having already impressed with Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup, the 18-year-old has made a lightning quick start in Chelsea blue, starting two of the club’s three Premier League matches and earning the official Player of the Match award in the 5–1 demolition of West Ham United.
Estêvão admitted that he’s been surprised by how swiftly he’s been thrust into first-team action at Stamford Bridge, insisting that hard work has been crucial to winning over manager Maresca.
“It’s been very quick, and I’m already having a lot more opportunities than I expected at Chelsea,” the Brazil international told Globo Esporte. “That’s because of the work I’ve done in training. Maresca trusts me a lot, and I try to repay that on the pitch.
“The intensity of the games and the style are very different. In England it’s more physical, more intense. I’m still adapting, but thanks to God it’s all working out.”
He added: “I’m very happy because this is the only thing I know how to do, the only thing I love to do. I play with joy, with pleasure. That’s who I am.”
Estêvão has benefitted from an early injury to clubmate Cole Palmer which has allowed him regular first-team opportunities, with the fleet-footed forward grasping the chance to impress Maresca and Chelsea supporters with both hands.
Having featured in both of Brazil’s matches over the September international break, Estêvão will return to Chelsea duty on Saturday when the Blues visit fellow west Londoners Brentford in the Premier League.