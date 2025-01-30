Europa League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table and Knockout Stage Seedings
The Europa League league phase wrapped up Jan. 30, one day after the conclusion of the Champions League's iteration.
As is the same in UEFA's premier competition, the top eight teams from the league phase earn a spot in the Europa League round of 16. The remaining 16 teams must play a two-legged playoff to advance. The bottom 12 teams were eliminated from UEFA competition completely.
Check out the final league phase table below.
Europa League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table
Place
Team
Points
Status
1st
Lazio
19
Round of 16
2nd
Athletic Club
19
Round of 16
3rd
Manchester United
18
Round of 16
4th
Tottenham Hotspur
17
Round of 16
5th
Eintracht Frankfurt
16
Round of 16
6th
Lyon
15
Round of 16
7th
Olympiacos
15
Round of 16
8th
Rangers
14
Round of 16
9th
Bodo/Glimt
14
Knockout Playoff
10th
Anderlecht
14
Knockout Playoff
11th
FCSB
14
Knockout Playoff
12th
Ajax
13
Knockout Playoff
13th
Real Sociedad
13
Knockout Playoff
14th
Galatasary
13
Knockout Playoff
15th
Roma
12
Knockout Playoff
16th
Viktoria Plzen
12
Knockout Playoff
17th
Ferencvaros
12
Knockout Playoff
18th
Porto
11
Knockout Playoff
19th
Midtjylland
11
Knockout Playoff
20th
Union Saint-Gilloise
11
Knockout Playoff
21st
AZ Alkmaar
11
Knockout Playoff
22nd
PAOK
10
Knockout Playoff
23rd
FC Twente
10
Knockout Playoff
24th
Fenerbahce
10
Knockout Playoff
25th
Braga
10
Eliminated
26th
Elfsborg
10
Eliminated
27th
Hoffenheim
9
Eliminated
28th
Besiktas
9
Eliminated
29th
Maccabi Tel Aviv
6
Eliminated
30th
Slavia Prague
5
Eliminated
31st
Malmo FF
5
Eliminated
32nd
RFS
5
Eliminated
33rd
Ludogorets Razgrad
4
Eliminated
34th
Dynamo Kyiv
4
Eliminated
35th
Nice
3
Eliminated
36th
Qarabag FK
3
Eliminated
Europa League 2024/25 Knockout Draw Seeding
Round of 16
- 1-2: Lazio and Athletic Club
- 3-4: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur
- 5-6: Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon
- 7-8: Olympiacos and Rangers
Seeded Knockout Play-Off Teams
- 9-10: Bodo/Glimt and Anderlecht
- 11-12: FCSB and Ajax
- 13-14: Real Sociedad and Galatasary
- 15-16: Roma and Viktoria Plzen
Unseeded Knockout Play-Off Teams
- 17-18: Ferencvaros and Porto
- 19-20: AZ Alkmaar and Midtjylland
- 21-22: Union St. Glloise and PAOK
- 23-24: FC Twente and Fenerbahce
When is the Europa League 2024/25 Knockout Play-Off Draw?
The knockout play-off draw will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. ET.