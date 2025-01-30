SI

Europa League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table and Knockout Stage Seedings

The Europa League league phase concluded Jan. 30.

The Europa League bracket mirrors that of the Champions League.
The Europa League bracket mirrors that of the Champions League. / UEFA

The Europa League league phase wrapped up Jan. 30, one day after the conclusion of the Champions League's iteration.

As is the same in UEFA's premier competition, the top eight teams from the league phase earn a spot in the Europa League round of 16. The remaining 16 teams must play a two-legged playoff to advance. The bottom 12 teams were eliminated from UEFA competition completely.

Check out the final league phase table below.

Europa League 2024/25 Final League Phase Table

Place

Team

Points

Status

1st

Lazio

19

Round of 16

2nd

Athletic Club

19

Round of 16

3rd

Manchester United

18

Round of 16

4th

Tottenham Hotspur

17

Round of 16

5th

Eintracht Frankfurt

16

Round of 16

6th

Lyon

15

Round of 16

7th

Olympiacos

15

Round of 16

8th

Rangers

14

Round of 16

9th

Bodo/Glimt

14

Knockout Playoff

10th

Anderlecht

14

Knockout Playoff

11th

FCSB

14

Knockout Playoff

12th

Ajax

13

Knockout Playoff

13th

Real Sociedad

13

Knockout Playoff

14th

Galatasary

13

Knockout Playoff

15th

Roma

12

Knockout Playoff

16th

Viktoria Plzen

12

Knockout Playoff

17th

Ferencvaros

12

Knockout Playoff

18th

Porto

11

Knockout Playoff

19th

Midtjylland

11

Knockout Playoff

20th

Union Saint-Gilloise

11

Knockout Playoff

21st

AZ Alkmaar

11

Knockout Playoff

22nd

PAOK

10

Knockout Playoff

23rd

FC Twente

10

Knockout Playoff

24th

Fenerbahce

10

Knockout Playoff

25th

Braga

10

Eliminated

26th

Elfsborg

10

Eliminated

27th

Hoffenheim

9

Eliminated

28th

Besiktas

9

Eliminated

29th

Maccabi Tel Aviv

6

Eliminated

30th

Slavia Prague

5

Eliminated

31st

Malmo FF

5

Eliminated

32nd

RFS

5

Eliminated

33rd

Ludogorets Razgrad

4

Eliminated

34th

Dynamo Kyiv

4

Eliminated

35th

Nice

3

Eliminated

36th

Qarabag FK

3

Eliminated

Europa League 2024/25 Knockout Draw Seeding

Round of 16

  • 1-2: Lazio and Athletic Club
  • 3-4: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur
  • 5-6: Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon
  • 7-8: Olympiacos and Rangers

Seeded Knockout Play-Off Teams

  • 9-10: Bodo/Glimt and Anderlecht
  • 11-12: FCSB and Ajax
  • 13-14: Real Sociedad and Galatasary
  • 15-16: Roma and Viktoria Plzen

Unseeded Knockout Play-Off Teams

  • 17-18: Ferencvaros and Porto
  • 19-20: AZ Alkmaar and Midtjylland
  • 21-22: Union St. Glloise and PAOK
  • 23-24: FC Twente and Fenerbahce

When is the Europa League 2024/25 Knockout Play-Off Draw?

The knockout play-off draw will take place Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. ET.

