Europa League: Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. PAOK Thessaloniki
Manchester United play host to Greek outfit PAOK Thessaoloniki in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are still search of their first European win of the season having drawn their first three matches against FC Twente, Porto and Fenerbahçe when former head coach Erik ten Hag was in charge. With former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy now at the helm on an interim basis, United will look to pick up three points in the Europa League to move toward qualification for the next round.
United is fresh off a 1–1 home draw against Chelsea at the weekend in which Moisés Caicedo's 74th-minute volley canceled out Bruno Fernandes's penalty kick. It's worth noting that since ten Hag's dismissal after the defeat at West Ham, United is unbeaten in two matches under van Nistelrooy with a 5–2 thumping of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in the draw vs. Chelsea last weekend.
Even with the growing injury list in the United squad with players like Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all expected to miss the match, the Red Devils should be expected to have enough in them to get the three points in front of their supporters.
Here's how United could lineup for its midweek clash against PAOK Thessaloniki.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. PAOK Thessaloniki (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—The Cameroon international aims to keep his first clean sheet in goal since the 0–0 draw at Aston Villa in early October.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot has been one of United's better performers this season and he should keep his place in the side at right back.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The ex-Bayern Munich defender starts in the heart of defense and van Nistelrooy will hope to have the match wrapped up early on to rest him for the upcoming contest against Leicester City.
CB: Jonny Evans—Lisandro Martínez gets the chance to catch his breath while Evans starts alongside de Ligt in the backline.
LB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Morocco international put in a solid showing at the weekend vs. Chelsea and will hope to replicate that performance in the Europa League.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—The ex-PSG midfielder struggled a bit against Chelsea but will look to put that performance in the rear view mirror and and turn the page against PAOK Thessaloniki.
DM: Casemiro—Ahead of the weekend, van Nistelrooy would probably prefer to rest Casemiro but may not have another choice but to start him once again due to the injuries in his squad.
RW: Amad Diallo—Diallo gets a rare start out on the right wing, looking to prove what he can do as van Nistelrooy cold give Alejandro Garnacho a rest ahead of the weekend.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The Red Devils currently cannot afford to play without their captain shouldering the creative responsibilities. Fernandes hopes to be among the goals to propel his team to victory.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford features from the jump on the left-wing, aiming to link up with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Fernandes to create chances for the Red Devils.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee should lead the line after Rasmus Højlund got the nod up front against Chelsea. The 23-year-old is searching for his second goal at the club after his first strike back in mid-August against Fulham.