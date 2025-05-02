Everton vs. Ipswich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
After their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed last week, Ipswich Town are on the road again on Saturday as they take on Everton.
Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys offered plenty of promise at the start of their first Premier League campaign in over 20 years, but failed to make a fist of survival during the second half of the season.
A resounding 3-0 defeat at Newcastle last Saturday cemented their second-tier return, and there's bound to be a dead-rubber feel at Goodison Park.
Everton have been excellent under David Moyes but head into Saturday's game off the back of consecutive defeats. They were edged out by Chelsea last week after succumbing to a late Manchester City rally the week before, but sit comfortably in 15th in the table.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Saturday's Premier League game.
What Time Does Everton vs. Ipswich Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Date: Saturday, 3 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Lewis Smith
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Everton vs Ipswich head-to-head record (last five games)
- Everton: 1 win
- Ipswich: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Ipswich 0-2 Everton (October, 19 2024) - Premier League
Current form (all competitions)
Everton
Ipswich
Chelsea 1-0 Everton - 26/04/25
Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich - 26/04/25
Everton 0-2 Man City - 19/04/25
Ipswich 0-4 Arsenal - 20/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton - 12/04/25
Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich - 13/04/25
Everton 1-1 Arsenal - 05/04/25
Ipswich 1-2 Wolves - 05/04/25
Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal - 02/04/25
Ipswich 2-4 Nottingham Forest - 15/03/25
How to Watch Everton vs. Ipswich on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, SiriusXM FC
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Suffolk
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Everton Team News
A hamstring injury has kept Dominic Calvert-Lewin sidelined for the past few weeks, and the striker is unlikely to make his return on Saturday. Thus, Beto is poised to lead Everton's line against the Tractor Boys.
Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala have likely already played their final games for the club, with their loans expiring in the summer. Mangala is out for the long haul, while Lindstrom has been nursing a groin injury.
James Tarkowski's done for the season after picking up a hamstring injury two weeks ago, and we should see Jake O'Brien deputise for the centre-back over Michael Keane.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich
Everton predicted lineup vs Ipswich (4-5-1): Pickford; Young, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto.
Ipswich Team News
Ben Johnson's dismissal at St. James' Park means he's suspended for Saturday's game, with the Englishman's red card arriving a week after Leif Davis received his marching orders for a woeful tackle on Bukayo Saka.
The left-back serves the second game of his ban this weekend.
Ipswich are struggling on the injury front, and they could be without as many as 11 players for their trip to Merseyside. Nathan Broadhead is a fairly recent addition to the treatment table due to a hamstring issue, while Axel Tuanzeba and Conor Townsend are also set to miss out.
The likes of Kalvin Phillips and Jaden Philogene could return to action before the end of the season but are sidelined for the time being, with Sammie Szmodics edging closer to a comeback, too. Wes Burns and Chiedozie Ogbene are long-term absentees.
Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Ipswich predicted lineup vs Everton (4-3-3): Palmer; O'Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Godfrey; Hutchinson, Morsy, Cajuste, Clarke; Delap.
Everton vs Ipswich Score Prediction
Everton's defeat to City two weeks ago was just their second at Goodison Park since Moyes returned. They were also unfortunate not to walk away from Stamford Bridge with a positive result last weekend.
The Toffees have been vastly improved under the returning boss, and supporters will want to savour the remaining fixtures at their iconic ground. After Saturday's game, Goodison will have just one more Premier League outing.
Some will argue that Ipswich should be liberated by their confirmed relegation, but their fate has been sealed for weeks. There's unlikely to be a major resurgence, and the hosts should be able to keep their visitors at arm's length while earning a slender victory.