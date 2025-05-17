Everton vs. Southampton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Everton will play their final ever Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon when they host already relegated Southampton.
Everton‘s women‘s team will inherit the 133-year-old venue from next season onwards but the men‘s team will be moving to the newly named Hill Dickinson Stadium for 2025–26. It will be an emotional farewell for the majority inside Goodison at the weekend and they will want to witness one final victory before their departure.
The Toffees will be relieved to see Southampton as their final visitors, with the bottom-of-the-table Saints having managed just 12 points all term, although they did surpass Derby County‘s record low tally with a draw against Manchester City last time out. Having said that, Southampton have beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and also in the Carabao Cup.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to the fixture.
What Time Does Everton vs. Southampton Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Goodison Park
- Date: Sunday, 18 May
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Timothy Wood
Everton vs. Southampton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Everton: 1 win
- Southampton: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Southampton 1-0 Everton (November 2, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Everton
Southampton
Fulham 1–3 Everton - 10/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City - 10/05/25
Everton 2–2 Ipswich - 03/05/25
Leicester 2–0 Southampton - 03/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Everton - 26/04/25
Southampton 1–2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Everton 0–2 Man City - 19/04/25
West Ham 1–1 Southampton - 19/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Everton - 12/04/25
Southampton 0–3 Aston Villa - 12/04/25
How to Watch Everton vs. Southampton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Everton Team News
David Moyes has confirmed that Jake O‘Brien, who missed the 3–1 win over Fulham most recently, will be available for Southampton‘s visit, while he also revealed that Séamus Coleman will stay at the club “one way or another” next season despite his contract expiring this summer.
However, there will be no returns for the injured trio of Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrøm or James Tarkowski, with all three missing the final two games of the campaign.
O‘Brien should replace Ashley Young at right-back and Dwight McNeil could come in for Carlos Alcaraz on the left wing.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton
Everton predicted lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O‘Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucouré, McNeil; Beto.
Southampton Team News
Southampton must make a late call on whether Kyle Walker-Peters can feature at Goodison, with the right-back missing the Man City stalemate through illness. Interim manager Simon Rusk has admitted the defender hasn‘t fully trained in the build-up to Sunday‘s game.
Elsewhere, the Saints remain without the lesser-spotted Charlie Taylor and Ryan Fraser, while winter loanee Albert Grønbæk is also sidelined due to a muscle strain.
With no fresh injury worries, Rusk could name the same starting XI that took a surprise point off Man City last weekend.
Southampton Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Southampton predicted lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1): Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Bree, Ugochukwu, Downes, Welington; Dibling, Fernandes; Sulemana.
Everton vs. Southampton Score Prediction
Neither side need the points heading into their penultimate fixture of the term but Everton have the added motivation of wanting a final victory at Goodison. Given they have won two of their last five, albeit both on the road, they will fancy their chances of dismantling the sorry Saints.
Southampton showed surprising resilience to keep a rare clean sheet last weekend and have a good recent record with the Toffees, but the intensity of the Goodison crowd should will Everton on to three points this Sunday.