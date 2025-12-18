SI

Every MLS Player at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Only eight players from Major League Soccer will compete at the continental tournament.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Denis Bouanga is traveling to the tournament with Gabon.
Denis Bouanga is traveling to the tournament with Gabon. / Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Anticipation is building across the globe for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a month-long festival of soccer that never fails to disappoint.

The 2025 edition of the international tournament will take place in Morocco, beginning on Dec. 21 and running into the new year until Jan. 18., with 24 nations from all over Africa competing for glory.

With the 2026 MLS season not beginning until next February, those traveling to the tournament from teams in the United States will not miss any domestic action, but it will impact preseason preparations and potentially fitness levels ahead of the new term.

Here are the MLS players playing at the latest AFCON.

All MLS Players Competing at 2025 AFCON

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha is heading to AFCON. / Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There are only eight MLS representatives at AFCON, with two of those playing for Seattle Sounders. Burkina Faso winger Georgi Minoungou turned out 32 times for the Sounders across 2025, including 23 appearances in MLS, and will travel to the tournament alongside Burkina Faso compatriot and San Jose Earthquakes forward Oussena Bouda.

Sounders left back Nouhou Tolo is also traveling to Morocco, hopeful of going deep into the tournament with Cameroon. However, pre-tournament chaos that has resulted in their manager refusing to be sacked and two separate squads being named could derail their campaign.

Two-cap former England international Wilfried Zaha will be representing reigning champions Ivory Coast. The Charlotte winger wasn’t in the squad that triumphed two years ago, but will hope to help Les Éléphants secure back-to-back titles.

LAFC star Denis Bouanga suffered heartbreak in the fight for the 2025 MLS Cup and will be seeking a more enjoyable AFCON. But Gabon have never made it past the final eight and seem unlikely to trouble the competition’s big-hitters.

Mamadou Fofana was a New England Revolution regular during his first season in MLS and the centerback has the chance to impress at AFCON with Mali. They have an outside shot of glory, unlike Zimbabwe defender Teenage Hadebe of Cincinnati, who will likely be leaving the tournament quickly.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has only just signed for Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates, but the South African will already be departing North America for Morocco.

Player

Club

Nation

Wilfried Zaha

Charlotte

Ivory Coast

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Chicago Fire

South Africa

Teenage Hadebe

Cincinnati

Zimbabwe

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

Gabon

Mamadou Fofana

New England Revolution

Mali

Oussena Bouda

San Jose Earthquakes

Burkina Faso

Georgi Minoungou

Seattle Sounders

Burkina Faso

Nouhou Tolo

Seattle Sounders

Cameroon

