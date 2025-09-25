Every Player to Reach 100 Goals for Man Utd: Fernandes Joins Ronaldo, Rooney on Short List
Racking up a century of goals for one club is quite the achievement. Even at Manchester United, one of football’s true behemoths, only a select group of stars have managed to reach triple digits.
Bruno Fernandes has become just the 19th player to score 100 or more goals in United history, joining an incredibly prestigious club that contains legends of every era.
The club’s Portuguese skipper has managed to hit his century in spite of United’s recent malaise, making his milestone all the more impressive, but he has some way to go to match the goalscoring legacy of his predecessors.
Here are all the players who have managed 100 goals in the fabled red of United.
Which Players Have Scored 100 Goals for Man Utd?
Fernandes already sits above the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Dwight Yorke in United’s goalscoring charts, the trio failing to achieve the feat at Old Trafford. But 18 club heroes rank ahead of him.
Marcus Rashford is the only current United employee on the list—although he’s currently on loan at Barcelona and looks unlikely to play for the Red Devils again—having scored 138 goals for his boyhood club. The England international is currently 13th in the club’s list of all-time goalscorers, perched above fellow centurions Ole Gunnar Solskjær (126 goals), Andy Cole (121 goals) and Brian McClair (121 goals).
Stan Pearson and Tommy Taylor also sit behind Rashford, with the former scoring 135 times and the latter 131 times over their respective United careers. Taylor boasts the best goal-to-game ratio of any of the club’s centurions, managing 0.69 strikes per outing for the Red Devils.
David Herd and Ruud Van Nistelrooy both have mightily impressive goal-to-game ratios, too, with the Scotsman bagging 143 goals in just 261 matches and the Dutch dynamo managing an even more eye-catching 150 goals in 219 matches—149 of which came inside the penalty box. Cristiano Ronaldo is nestled in between the pair on 145 goals over two spells with United, although it took the five-time Ballon d’Or winner 346 matches to hit his century.
Longevity was the friend of both Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, who were one-club United icons. Despite being a central midfielder, Scholes managed 155 goals in 716 games, netting his century against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in March 2010. Giggs finished up on 168 goals in 963 United outings, making him the club’s seventh-highest goalscorer.
Giggs’s compatriot Mark Hughes sits just above Scholes with 161 goals to his name, while Dennis Viollet, who played for United in the 1950s and ’60s, places sixth overall after a remarkable 173 goals in only 284 outings.
The top five, as expected, is made up exclusively of legends. 1968 Ballon d’Or winner George Best produced 179 goals as he rose to superstardom in Manchester, establishing himself as one of the club’s greatest ever forwards and one of football’s first true celebrities. Another prolific goalscorer, Jack Rowley, managed 190 for the Red Devils either side of World War II.
Denis Law, who won the Ballon d’Or four years prior to Best and joined United for just £115,000 in 1962, is third on the list. The Aberdeen-born forward also represented Manchester City, but earned hero status at Old Trafford following 243 goals in 11 years with the Red Devils.
Bobby Charlton, yet another Ballon d’Or victor, is arguably United’s greatest ever player—partly due to his impressive goalscoring achievements. He scored 245 times for the Red Devils across a 17-year career with the club in which he made an astonishing 746 appearances.
But United’s best ever goalscorer is a much more recent icon, with Wayne Rooney topping the charts. 253 goals across 559 appearances for the Red Devils says it all for one of England’s all-time greats.
Man Utd’s Goalscoring Centurions
Player
Appearances
Goals
Wayne Rooney
559
253
Bobby Charlton
746
245
Denis Law
405
237
Jack Rowley
377
190
George Best
470
179
Dennis Viollet
284
173
Ryan Giggs
963
168
Mark Hughes
459
161
Paul Scholes
716
155
Ruud van Nistelrooy
219
150
Cristiano Ronaldo
346
145
David Herd
261
143
Marcus Rashford
426
138
Stan Pearson
318
135
Tommy Taylor
189
131
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
366
126
Andy Cole
275
121
Brian McClair
466
121
Bruno Fernandes
296
100