Bruno Fernandes Becomes Third Player in Man Utd History to Achieve Remarkable Feat
Bruno Fernandes joined a short list of legendary figures after netting his 100th goal for Manchester United against Chelsea on Saturday evening, becoming just the third midfielder in the club’s illustrious history to hit a century.
Paul Scholes, who amassed 155 goals, and second all-time top scorer with 249, Sir Bobby Charlton, both had the benefit of spending their entire senior careers at Old Trafford. Fernandes, by comparison signed for the club as a 25-year-old after racking up 83 career goals across spells at Sporting CP, Udinese, Sampdoria and Novara.
To be mentioned in the same breath as Scholes and Charlton is an honour afforded to few Manchester United players, particularly among the current crop of underperforming figures. And while Fernandes acknowledged the significance of his achievement, he was more focused on the three crucial Premier League points it helped his side earn this weekend.
Man Utd Midfielders in the 100 Club
Player
Years at Man Utd
Total Goals
Sir Bobby Charlton
1956–73
249
Paul Scholes
1994–2011, 2012–13
155
Bruno Fernandes
2020–Present
100
“Every goal is important,” a sodden Fernandes shrugged after Saturday’s chaotic 2–1 win. “It’s a great moment for me to reach this milestone at such a prestigious club; I won’t hide that. If I can score more goals to help the team, that’s what matters most.”
Fernandes volleyed United into a first-half lead against a Chelsea side which had been reduced to 10 men inside the opening five minutes after a reckless lunge from goalkeeper Robert Sánchez. Casemiro doubled the hosts’ advantage before getting himself sent off on the cusp of halftime.
Chelsea halved the deficit amid biblical conditions yet United managed to weather the storm from above and on the pitch to secure a much-needed win.
“We want to perform well, but at the end of the day, it’s the points that count,” Fernandes stressed. “We haven’t been getting the points we wanted. At the end of the game, we were very strong in defending our box and putting them in positions of crossing.”