Ex-Man Utd, Chelsea Star Hints at Move Into Club Ownership
World Cup winner Juan Mata has hinted at delving into the world of club ownership in Australia as he continues his career outside of Europe.
The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Spain star spent time with Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe following his Old Trafford exit in 2022, but he's since made the long trek to Australia to represent A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers.
The 37-year-old made the move down under last summer and has since made 23 appearances for the Sydney outfit. While his contract expires in June, he's revealed he's in negotiations to extend his stay with the club.
“We are having conversations [about extending], and I'm thinking about it,” said Mata following the announcement on Tuesday that his charity, CommonGoal, was partnering with Professional Footballers Australia.
“I also have to think about my family and personal decisions but let's see, I've loved being here. I love the way that Australian football fans have embraced me and my family and all the respect that they have shown me.”
Mata's minutes have been limited with Wanderers but the veteran is not averse to continuing his spell in Australia off the field. He's already a part-owner of San Diego FC, who are currently playing their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, and it's believed he's discussed the possibility of being part of a consortium that could put together an A-League side in Australia's capital city Canberra.
“Maybe there is the opportunity to do that in Australia,” said Mata regarding club ownership. “I think the A-League might be in a difficult financial situation right now and many of the clubs, but I see that as an opportunity that will keep growing.
“And it will grow because fans want to see football. I think they want to see better and better level in the A-League. I think you have everything to do that, you have the infrastructure with the stadiums, the football fans and a great lifestyle. There are many things that will improve and you never know, maybe I'm a part of that.”