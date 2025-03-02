FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals Draw: All Fixtures
The next round of the FA Cup has been drawn as just eight teams remain in the competition.
Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Preston, Bournemouth and Manchester City booked their spots in the final eight with wins on Saturday, Mar. 1. The biggest shock of the fifth round was the elimination of Manchester United.
The reigning holders were eliminated by Fulham on penalties meaning there will be a new champion this season. Of the teams remaining, Man City should be viewed as the favorite. In a season filled with disappointment, lifting the cup would end the season on a positive note.
FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals: Full Draw
Here is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2024-25 FA Cup:
- Bournemouth vs Manchester City
- Brighton vs Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town
- Fulham vs Crystal Palace
- Preston vs Aston Villa
The quarterfinals will take place the weekend of Mar. 28-30.
