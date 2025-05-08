Fans Roast Mikel Arteta Over Postgame Remarks After Arsenal's UCL Loss to PSG
Arsenal crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, falling to PSG in the semifinal. Mikel Arteta doesn't seem to believe the Gunners deserved their fate.
Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's 2–1 defeat, which saw the aggregate score reach 3–1 in favor of the Parisians, Arteta boldly declared that his team was the strongest side in the competition.
"I don't think there's been a better team in the competition, from what I've seen," Arteta said. "But we are out tonight. We deserved much more, I think, in both games."
When asked if he thought the best team lost in the semifinals, Arteta said, "I think so, yes. Especially for 160 minutes. I am saying that, and [the PSG bench] is saying that, because they just told me so."
Despite Arsenal having the advantage in terms of xG (expected goals) the results on the pitch told a different story. Gianluigi Donnarumma, who Arteta highlighted as the best player on the pitch and the biggest difference-maker in the clash, made some huge saves for PSG. Additionally, the Ligue 1 side was able to capitalize on their own looks at the net. Still, Arteta feels as if his squad deserves to be the one playing for a European title in Munich later this month.
Those comments didn't go unnoticed by fans, and social media pulled no punches while criticizing Arteta for his postgame remarks.