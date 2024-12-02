FC Cincinnati Completes Luca Orellano Signing After Breakout Season
FC Cincinnati have exercised the purchase option of the versatile Argentinian, Luca Orellano, signing the previously on-loan player permanently from Vasco da Gama, the club announced.
The 24-year-old was an integral part of Cincinnati's success during the 2024 season. In 42 games in all competitions, he scored 12 goals and had seven assists. In 33 MLS games, he had 10 goals and seven assists, plus one more goal during Cincinnati's playoff series against New York City FC. Orellano achieved these numbers playing mostly as a wing back in Pat Noonan's system, although he did feature as a striker and attacking midfielder as well showcasing his versatility.
Orellano's strong performances earned him a spot in the 2024 MLS All-Star team in his debut season with the Ohio based team. His incredible goal from well inside his halfway line against CF Montreal on Aug. 31, won him the award for MLS Goal of the Year.
FC Cincinnati look to improve on an early playoff exit next season. Apart from Orellano's permanent signing that reportedly cost around $3 million, the club acquired Belgian Pro League Golden Boot winner, Kevin Denkey, for a club record fee of $16.2 million.
Expectations will be high for Orellano to build from his excellent rookie season in MLS. With Cincinnati continuing to reinforce its squad, expectations will also increase for the 2023 Supporters' Shield winners.