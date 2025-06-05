FIFA Announce 2025 Club World Cup Opening Ceremony Headline Acts
French Montana and Swae Lee have been unveiled as the headline acts for the opening ceremony of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will host the first spectacle of the tournament ahead of Inter Miami’s meeting with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with emerging stars Vikina and Richaelio offering fans in attendance and those watching on DAZN a true welcome to the city.
Capping off the ceremony will be appearances from both French Montana and Swae Lee, before an electric display of the badges of all 32 teams involved in the Club World Cup.
“Man, this is big—the FIFA Club World Cup opening ceremony!” Montana said. “I can’t wait to bring that real energy, connect with all the fans and celebrate what soccer and music can do when they come together.”
Lee added: “This isn’t just a show, it’s a whole vibe. Soccer, music, culture—we’re bringing it all, making sure the world feels the heat from the United States and beyond.”
The ceremony is set to the theme ‘A New Era Begins’ and is designed to take fans on a journey through sound, movement and meaning. Young players, each representing one of the 32 clubs involved in the tournament, will carry their team’s crest out on to the pitch to spell out ‘FIFA’, which will be transported to the organisation’s museum in Zürich, Switzerland, after the final.
“The opening ceremony will pulse with rhythm and energy—from the powerful drummers who set the heartbeat of the night to the dynamic visuals that bring the tournament’s trophy into the spotlight. It’ll be a vibrant prelude to a competition where one champion will rise to claim one goal, one dream and eternal glory,” said chief event operations officer at FIFA, Heimo Schirgi.
