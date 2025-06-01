SI

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Teams: Full List of Qualified Clubs

There are 32 teams taking part in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Barnaby Lane

The FIFA Club World Cup features 32 teams from around the world.
The FIFA Club World Cup features 32 teams from around the world.

The new-look FIFA Club World Cup is fast approaching, with the tournament set to kick off on June 14, 2025.

After a two-year hiatus, the competition is back—and bigger and better than ever. This time, 32 teams (up from the usual seven) will battle it out not just for a brand-new trophy and global bragging rights, but for a share of an expanded $1 billion prize pool.

The revamped format means more clubs from every corner of the globe now have the chance to compete—a move FIFA hopes will not only boost global viewership, but also make the tournament one of the most competitive in world football.

Here’s everything you need to know about who has qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup—and how they made it.

How Teams Qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup

Manchester City versus Sheffield United; Manchester City players pose for a photo with trophies.
Manchester City are the most recent winners of the Club World Cup.

Teams from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North & Central America), and OFC (Oceania)—will be represented at the expanded 2025 Club World Cup.

The number of slots awarded to each confederation is based on historical strength and competitive balance:

  • UEFA: 12 teams
  • CONMEBOL: 6 teams
  • AFC, CAF, and Concacaf: 4 teams each
  • OFC: 1 team
  • Host nation (USA): 1 team

UEFA and CONMEBOL

For both UEFA and CONMEBOL, qualification is based on performances in their premier club competitions—the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Libertadores—over the past four seasons. Each year’s winner secures an automatic spot, with the remaining places going to the highest-performing teams in that time frame who haven’t already qualified.

AFC, CAF, and Concacaf

These three regions follow a more straightforward system: the winners of the last four editions of each continent’s top club competition (the AFC Champions League, CAF Champions League, and Concacaf Champions Cup) earn a spot. There is an exception this year, however, which we will touch on later.

OFC

Given that Oceania has only one place, the highest-ranked team among the last four OFC Champions League winners—based on FIFA's club performance criteria—gets the nod.

What If There Are Repeat Winners?

In the event of a club winning its confederation’s competition more than once during the qualifying period, the vacant spot is passed down to the next highest-ranked club that hasn’t already secured qualification. Rankings are determined using a point system that rewards clubs for wins and deeper runs in their respective tournaments over the past four years.

Confirmed Teams for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Antonio Rüdiger, Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid will likely be the favorites for the Club World Cup. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Here's the full list of confirmed teams for the 2025 Club World Cup, as well as details on how they qualified:

Confederation

Team

Qualification

AFC

Al Hilal

2021 AFC Champions League Winner

AFC

Urawa Red Diamonds

2022 AFC Champions League Winner

AFC

Al Ain

2023-24 AFC Champions League Winner

AFC

Ulsan HD

Other Best-Ranked AFC Team

CAF

Al Ahly

2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24 CAF Champions League Winner

CAF

Wydad AC

2021-22 CAF Champions League Winner

CAF

Espérance de Tunis

Other Best-Ranked CAF Team

CAF

Mamelodi Sundowns

Other Best-Ranked CAF Team

Concacaf

Monterrey

2021 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner

Concacaf

Seattle Sounders FC

2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner

Concacaf

Pachuca

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner

Concacaf

Los Angeles FC/Club América

Play-In Match

Concacaf

Inter Miami

Hosts

Concacaf

LAFC

Playoff Winner

CONMEBOL

Palmeiras

2021 Copa Libertadores Winner

CONMEBOL

Flamengo

2022 Copa Libertadores Winner

CONMEBOL

Fluminense

2023 Copa Libertadores Winner

CONMEBOL

Botafogo

2024 Copa Libertadores Winner

CONMEBOL

River Plate

Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Team

CONMEBOL

Boca Juniors

Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Team

OFC

Auckland City

Highest-Ranked OFC Champions League Winner

UEFA

Chelsea

2020-21 UEFA Champions League Winner

UEFA

Real Madrid

2021-22, 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Winner

UEFA

Manchester City

2022-23 UEFA Champions League Winner

UEFA

Bayern Munich

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Paris Saint-Germain

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Inter Milan

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Porto

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Benfica

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Borussia Dortmund

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Juventus

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Atlético Madrid

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

UEFA

Red Bull Salzburg

Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team

