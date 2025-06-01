FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Teams: Full List of Qualified Clubs
The new-look FIFA Club World Cup is fast approaching, with the tournament set to kick off on June 14, 2025.
After a two-year hiatus, the competition is back—and bigger and better than ever. This time, 32 teams (up from the usual seven) will battle it out not just for a brand-new trophy and global bragging rights, but for a share of an expanded $1 billion prize pool.
The revamped format means more clubs from every corner of the globe now have the chance to compete—a move FIFA hopes will not only boost global viewership, but also make the tournament one of the most competitive in world football.
Here’s everything you need to know about who has qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup—and how they made it.
How Teams Qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup
Teams from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North & Central America), and OFC (Oceania)—will be represented at the expanded 2025 Club World Cup.
The number of slots awarded to each confederation is based on historical strength and competitive balance:
- UEFA: 12 teams
- CONMEBOL: 6 teams
- AFC, CAF, and Concacaf: 4 teams each
- OFC: 1 team
- Host nation (USA): 1 team
UEFA and CONMEBOL
For both UEFA and CONMEBOL, qualification is based on performances in their premier club competitions—the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Libertadores—over the past four seasons. Each year’s winner secures an automatic spot, with the remaining places going to the highest-performing teams in that time frame who haven’t already qualified.
AFC, CAF, and Concacaf
These three regions follow a more straightforward system: the winners of the last four editions of each continent’s top club competition (the AFC Champions League, CAF Champions League, and Concacaf Champions Cup) earn a spot. There is an exception this year, however, which we will touch on later.
OFC
Given that Oceania has only one place, the highest-ranked team among the last four OFC Champions League winners—based on FIFA's club performance criteria—gets the nod.
What If There Are Repeat Winners?
In the event of a club winning its confederation’s competition more than once during the qualifying period, the vacant spot is passed down to the next highest-ranked club that hasn’t already secured qualification. Rankings are determined using a point system that rewards clubs for wins and deeper runs in their respective tournaments over the past four years.
Confirmed Teams for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Here's the full list of confirmed teams for the 2025 Club World Cup, as well as details on how they qualified:
Confederation
Team
Qualification
AFC
Al Hilal
2021 AFC Champions League Winner
AFC
Urawa Red Diamonds
2022 AFC Champions League Winner
AFC
Al Ain
2023-24 AFC Champions League Winner
AFC
Ulsan HD
Other Best-Ranked AFC Team
CAF
Al Ahly
2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24 CAF Champions League Winner
CAF
Wydad AC
2021-22 CAF Champions League Winner
CAF
Espérance de Tunis
Other Best-Ranked CAF Team
CAF
Mamelodi Sundowns
Other Best-Ranked CAF Team
Concacaf
Monterrey
2021 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner
Concacaf
Seattle Sounders FC
2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner
Concacaf
Pachuca
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Winner
Concacaf
Los Angeles FC/Club América
Play-In Match
Concacaf
Inter Miami
Hosts
Concacaf
LAFC
Playoff Winner
CONMEBOL
Palmeiras
2021 Copa Libertadores Winner
CONMEBOL
Flamengo
2022 Copa Libertadores Winner
CONMEBOL
Fluminense
2023 Copa Libertadores Winner
CONMEBOL
Botafogo
2024 Copa Libertadores Winner
CONMEBOL
River Plate
Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Team
CONMEBOL
Boca Juniors
Other Best-Ranked CONMEBOL Team
OFC
Auckland City
Highest-Ranked OFC Champions League Winner
UEFA
Chelsea
2020-21 UEFA Champions League Winner
UEFA
Real Madrid
2021-22, 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Winner
UEFA
Manchester City
2022-23 UEFA Champions League Winner
UEFA
Bayern Munich
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Paris Saint-Germain
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Inter Milan
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Porto
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Benfica
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Borussia Dortmund
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Juventus
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Atlético Madrid
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team
UEFA
Red Bull Salzburg
Other Best-Ranked UEFA Team