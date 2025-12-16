2025 FIFA Best Goalkeepers: Men’s, Women’s Winners Revealed
Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma has won The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award for 2025, with Chelsea and England star Hannah Hampton picking up the women’s award.
Donnarumma, who began 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain before a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium, enjoyed a year full of silverware. PSG secured yet another Ligue 1 title but the crowning moment came as Donnarumma helped inspire the French side to Champions League glory for the first time.
The Italian fends off competition from Liverpool’s Alisson, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Arsenal’s David Raya, Inter’s Yann Sommer and Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczęsny.
“It is a great honour to win this prestigious award and I would like to thank everybody that voted for me,” Donnarumma reflected. “I feel extremely proud to have been named as the best in the world and ahead of such wonderful goalkeepers too who I have great respect and admiration for.
“It was an incredible year, one that will live long in my memory, and it’s touching to be recognised for my role in the success achieved over that period.
“I will truly appreciate this acknowledgement and look ahead now to achieving more success with my new club Manchester City.”
Hannah Hampton Wins Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Taking home the crown in women’s football was Chelsea’s Hampton, the 2024–25 joint WSL Golden Glove winner and the hero of England’s run to Euro 2025 glory.
Hampton stole the show with a dazzling performance in the final’s penalty shootout, saving twice to frustrate Spain and write her name into football history.
“Thank you very much to everyone who voted,” she said. “It is greatly appreciated and really means a lot.
“Thank you to Sarina [Wiegman, England manager] and Sonia [Bompastor, Chelsea boss] for the belief in me this year. With club and country, we have achieved so much and there is still much more for us to go and get.
“To the fans, both club and country, your support doesn’t go unnoticed. We hear you cheering every single game loud and proud and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you all. So, thank you very much.”
Hampton fought off competition from Gotham’s Ann-Katrin Berger, Barceola’s Cata Coll, OL Lyonnes’ Christiane Endler, Orlando Pride’s Anna Moorhouse, Brighton’s Chiamaka Nnadozie and Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce.