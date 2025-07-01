FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Quarterfinals, All Possible Semifinal Matchups
The FIFA Club World Cup is nearly down to eight teams as the round of 16 concludes July 1. As such, dream matchups are coming to fruition on both sides of the bracket.
We're already due one Champions League final rematch in the quarterfinals with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain taking on 2020 winners Bayern Munich. The Bavarian side got the better of PSG when they met five years ago. Fluminense spoiled any chance of an Inter Milan vs. Manchester City rematch, and Al Hilal followed that upset with an underdog win of their own defeating Pep Guardiola's team later that night.
Chelsea are the only Premier League side remaining in the competition looking to play spoiler to these Cinderella stories for the rest of the tournament.
Real Madrid have their own Champions League final rematch to contend with first against Juventus, but they could have another in the quarterfinals if Borussia Dortmund dispatch Liga MX's Monterrey.
Here's a look at the FIFA Club World Cup bracket as the round of 16 concludes detailing all quarterfinal games, a preview of semifinal matches and final information.
FIFA Club World Cup Bracket
Left Side
- Fluminense vs. Al Hilal
- Palmeiras vs. Chelsea
Right Side
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
- Winner of Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Winner of Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey
FIFA Club World Cup Schedule
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 4
- Fluminense vs. Al Hilal - 3 p.m. ET
- Palmeiras vs. Chelsea - 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 5
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich - 12 p.m. ET
- Winner of Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Winner of Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey - 4 p.m. ET
Potential Semifinal Matchups
Left Side
- Fluminense vs. Palmeiras
- Fluminense vs. Chelsea
- Al Hilal vs. Palmeiras
- Al Hilal vs. Chelsea
Right Side
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus
- Paris Saint Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Monterrey
- Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich vs. Juventus
- Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Bayern Munich vs. Monterrey
Semifinals Dates
- Tuesday, July 8 at 3 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 9 at 3 p.m. ET
Final Date
- Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium
