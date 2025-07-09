FIFA Club World Cup Final Confirmed: European Champions Face Off for Shot at Glory
The FIFA Club World Cup final is locked in after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid on Wednesday at MetLife Stadium.
The same stadium that hosted both semifinals, and the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup final, will host the festivities on Sunday, July 13 crowning the first champion of this revamped tournament. PSG battles Chelsea with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST.
Chelsea defeated Fluminense on Tuesday to earn their spot in the final. The Blues, while benefiting from a favorable run to the final, earned their opportunity with their best performance of the tournament in the semifinals. Summer signing Joao Pedro had an instant impact in his first start scoring his first two goals.
If Chelsea win, the trophy will represent another feather in Enzo Maresca's cap given he won the UEFA Conference League in his first season and also guided the Blues to a top four Premier League finish.
Paris Saint-Germain, outside of their hiccup to Botafogo, have looked like the team that won the Champions League just a few months ago. Luis Enrique's side are electric whenever they're on the ball and are easily the best team in the world right now. Chelsea have their work cut out for them and need massive performances out of the midfield and defense to keep key players like Vitinha, Désiré Doué and Achraf Hakimi quiet.
Whichever team wins, they'll have bragging rights of being the first club to win the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup.
