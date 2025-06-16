FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Tracker: Top Scorers, Standings, History
The FIFA Club World Cup is underway as 32 teams from across the globe battle it out in the U.S. in the new-look tournament.
Revamped to mimic that of a World Cup, the financially lucrative tournament in its new format features the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and more. Major League Soccer is also represented with Inter Miami, LAFC and the Seattle Sounders. Some of the top stars in the sport fight for the honor of not only lifting the trophy, but winning top scorer honors.
Check out the top Club World Cup scorers from this year's event and a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history. Though, given the format, the history books could change quite a lot come the trophy lift in July.
FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Standings
Player
Team
Goals
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
3
Thomas Müller
Bayern Munich
2
Michael Olise
Bayern Munich
2
Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
2
Sacha Boey
Bayern Munich
1
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
1
Igor Jesus
Botafogo
1
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Kang-in Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Senny Mayulu
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Jair Cunha
Botafogo
1
- Last Updated: June 16, 2025 (12:30 p.m. ET)
Bayern's 10–0 trouncing of Auckland City in the group stage puts Jamal Musiala well in the conversation for top scoring honors. Vincent Kompany's Bundesliga champions are a favorite to go deep in the competition given the talent available. Through the first five games of the competition, two games have been scoreless including Inter Miami's opener against Al Ahly.
The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and others should also challenge heavily for the award. Harry Kane surprisingly wasn't on the scoresheet against Auckland City, though he remains one of the most prolific scorers in the world.
Check back after every matchday for updated scoring charts.
FIFA Club World Cup All-Time Top Scorers
Here's a look at the all-time scoring leaders in FIFA Club World Cup history, prior to the tournament's evolution in 2025:
Player
Club(s)
Goals Scored
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United, Real Madrid
7
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid, Al-Ittihad
6
Gareth Bale
Real Madrid
6
César Delgado
Monterrey
5
Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
5
Luis Suárez is also tied with Messi and Delgado as well with five goals scored for Barcelona.
Given the revamped tournament format, it's not out of the realm of possibility that someone this year takes the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo. Jamal Musiala stands a real shot if he keeps up his scoring ways after putting three past Auckland City. The only players inside the top six competing in this year's tournament are Messi and Suárez. Benzema and Ronaldo did not qualify for the tournament while Bale and Delgado are both retired.
