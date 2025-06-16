SI

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Tracker: Top Scorers, Standings, History

Detailing the top scorers in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and a look at the all-time list.

Max Mallow

Jamal Musiala (left), Lionel Messi (middle) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (right) are three of the biggest stars in the Club World Cup.
Jamal Musiala (left), Lionel Messi (middle) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (right) are three of the biggest stars in the Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Action Plus, Gribaudi/ImagePhoto, ZUMA Press Wire

The FIFA Club World Cup is underway as 32 teams from across the globe battle it out in the U.S. in the new-look tournament.

Revamped to mimic that of a World Cup, the financially lucrative tournament in its new format features the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and more. Major League Soccer is also represented with Inter Miami, LAFC and the Seattle Sounders. Some of the top stars in the sport fight for the honor of not only lifting the trophy, but winning top scorer honors.

Check out the top Club World Cup scorers from this year's event and a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history. Though, given the format, the history books could change quite a lot come the trophy lift in July.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Player

Team

Goals

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

3

Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich

2

Michael Olise

Bayern Munich

2

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich

2

Sacha Boey

Bayern Munich

1

Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain

1

Cristian Roldan

Seattle Sounders

1

Igor Jesus

Botafogo

1

Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain

1

Kang-in Lee

Paris Saint-Germain

1

Senny Mayulu

Paris Saint-Germain

1

Jair Cunha

Botafogo

1

  • Last Updated: June 16, 2025 (12:30 p.m. ET)

Bayern's 10–0 trouncing of Auckland City in the group stage puts Jamal Musiala well in the conversation for top scoring honors. Vincent Kompany's Bundesliga champions are a favorite to go deep in the competition given the talent available. Through the first five games of the competition, two games have been scoreless including Inter Miami's opener against Al Ahly.

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and others should also challenge heavily for the award. Harry Kane surprisingly wasn't on the scoresheet against Auckland City, though he remains one of the most prolific scorers in the world.

Check back after every matchday for updated scoring charts.

FIFA Club World Cup All-Time Top Scorers

Here's a look at the all-time scoring leaders in FIFA Club World Cup history, prior to the tournament's evolution in 2025:

Player

Club(s)

Goals Scored

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United, Real Madrid

7

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid, Al-Ittihad

6

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid

6

César Delgado

Monterrey

5

Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona

5

Luis Suárez is also tied with Messi and Delgado as well with five goals scored for Barcelona.

Given the revamped tournament format, it's not out of the realm of possibility that someone this year takes the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo. Jamal Musiala stands a real shot if he keeps up his scoring ways after putting three past Auckland City. The only players inside the top six competing in this year's tournament are Messi and Suárez. Benzema and Ronaldo did not qualify for the tournament while Bale and Delgado are both retired.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

manual

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer