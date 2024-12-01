Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove Collapses During Serie A Match vs. Inter Milan
Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch and was taken to the hospital during the team’s Serie A home fixture against Inter Milan, which was suspended after 16 minutes.
The 22-year-old fell to the ground and lost consciousness at the Stadio Artemio Franchi during a break in play, prompting immediate calls for medical attention from both sets of players and nearby match officials.
Bove was quickly surrounded by members of players and technical staff from both teams. Medics tended to the Italian on the ground before carrying him away on a stretcher and into an ambulance, where he was taken to the nearby Careggi Hospital.
The latest reports from Sky Sport Italia are that Bove has regained consciousness and is now breathing in the hospital.
Bove, is currently on loan at Fiorentina, having joined in August from fellow Serie A side Roma and has made 12 league appearances so far this season with one goal scored.
The rescheduled date for Fiorentina’s match against Inter Milan has not yet been announced but will be played at a later date, with the play resuming from the 17th minute at 0–0.