First MLS Playoff Team Confirmed With Unprecedented Feat
When San Diego FC put together their initial roster, few could have predicted things would go as well as they have, even with a superstar like Hirving Lozano highlighted as their first-ever signing.
On Saturday night with a scoreless draw against the Portland Timbers, the latest MLS expansion side clinched their spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team to fill one of the 18 available slots.
“If we repeat that performance over and over again, you’re more likely to win than to lose, and that’s our mentality,” head coach Mikey Varas told reporters post-match. “We can’t let our disappointment and competitive spirit completely dampen the big picture which is we’re the first team in the league to qualify for playoffs.”
While it was an underwhelming result for a team brimming with outstanding attackers, it brought the club to 52 points and maintained a three point cushion on first place in the Western Conference.
It also kept them in the thick of the race for the Supporters’ Shield, sitting just one point behind the Philadelphia Union, who raised their total to 54 points with a 4–0 win against Chicago Fire FC.
“We’re the fastest expansion team to a playoff qualification, and that’s the work that we’ve done every single day, from day one all the way through to now,” Varas added. “[It’s] keeping an eye on the wanting to get better, but also balancing celebrating the overall work that we’ve done.”
Since kickoff back in February, it has been a history-making season for San Diego. Despite battling injuries, Lozano has lived up to his billing with eight goals and six assists, while Danish winger Anders Dreyer has racked up 13 goals and 15 assists to lead MLS in goal contributions, with only Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi ranking within a goal of his total.
More History Looms for San Diego FC
With six games remaining in the regular season, San Diego FC are also eyeing further expansion team history, as they look to become the first such side to win the Supporters’ Shield in their debut season.
Additionally, they are likely to break LAFC’s 2018 record for the most points by an expansion team, which sits at 57.
LAFC—who San Diego visit next week for Son Heung-min’s Black and Gold debut—are also the quickest team to win the Shield, doing so in their second season, a mark the Chrome and Azul will hope to eclipse when the season wraps up on Decision Day.
Varas added: “The question is now what? What do we want to do? I know everybody in that locker room wants to push for a lot more.”
Until Decision Day again against the Timbers, though, San Diego FC will have to stay in the race with games against LAFC, Western Conference-second-place side Minnesota United, Atlanta United, the San Jose Earthquakes, and the Houston Dynamo remaining on their schedule.
Will San Diego FC become the second expansion team to win MLS Cup? They’ve shocked so far, and don’t seem to be done with making history.