MLS Cup Playoffs 2025: Full Schedule, Key Dates, Format
Major League Soccer revealed the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs format and schedule as teams look toward lifting the league’s biggest prize later this year.
MLS Cup Playoffs feature a unique format that has changed over the years. Uniquely, the second round of the competition, aptly named Round One, features a different format to other stages of the playoffs. Last year, Supporters’ Shield and record-breakers Inter Miami were upset by Atlanta United shocking fans across the league. LA Galaxy went on to defeat the New York Red Bulls in the final becoming champions for the first time since 2014.
Check out the full list of MLS Cup Playoffs dates below.
MLS Decision Day 2025
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
Decision Day is the final day of the MLS regular season. While some teams might already know their fate, whether it is direct qualification or playoff elimination, positions will be locked in following day’s end.
All Eastern Conference games will kick off at 6 p.m. ET while Western Conference games start at 9 p.m. ET.
MLS Playoffs Wild Card Dates
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
Wild Card matches are single-game elimination fixtures between the eighth and ninth ranked teams facing off against each other in their respective conferences. The eighth seed from the East and West will host the games with winners advancing to face the top seed from their respective conferences in the next round.
MLS Playoffs Round One Dates and Format
- Dates: Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 9
Round One of the playoffs feature the return of a best-of-three series between the 16 teams participating. The higher seed will host the first game with the lower seed doing so in the second. If a third game is necessary to decide a winner, the higher seed will host the final game.
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals Dates and Format
- Dates: Saturday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 23
After the unique format of Round One, matches return to a single-game format from the Conference Semifinals onward. Win or go home. The four matches will be hosted by the team with the better regular season record.
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Dates and Format
- Eastern Conference Final: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Western Conference Final: Sunday, Nov. 30
Same rule applies here as teams battle for a berth in the MLS Cup for hosting duties.
2025 MLS Cup Date
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
MLS’s top prize will be awarded on the first Saturday of December. Hosting rights will be awarded to the team with the better regular season record, so both Western and Eastern Conference representatives have a chance to play the game in front of their home crowds.