Five MLS Players Who Could Move Abroad in 2025
Major League Soccer continues to strengthen its reputation as a league more than capable of developing young talent and providing pathways for players to Europe.
We've seen time and time again young players joining MLS teams before setting the league on fire and makeing the jump to a European side. For example, Miguel Almirón did just that in 2017 and 2018 before signing for Newcastle United in January 2019.
Although his time in the Windy City was rather short, Jhon Durán is another example of a player moving to MLS before making the leap abroad as the Colombian is now scoring screamers every other week for Aston Villa in England.
The same can be said for the likes of Alphonso Davies, Caleb Wiley, Carlos Andrés Gómez and Brenner who all played their trade in the North American league before signing for teams in Europe.
1. Facundo Torres—Orlando City
Facundo Torres's first three seasons in MLS should capture the attention of European sides. Not only can he score and set teammates up consistently, Torres is capable of playing in numerous positions across the frontline.
The 24-year-old is still under contract through the 2026 season with club options for the following two campaigns. However, a club in dire need of a playmaker and goalscorer should look no further than Torres with his 57 goal contributions in 94 appearances standing out.
2. Cucho Hernández—Columbus Crew
Many thought Cucho Hernández's chances in Europe were over when he moved to MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the summer 2022 transfer window. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Since joining the Crew from Watford, the 25-year-old has only increased his stock by totaling an impressive 44 goals and 27 assists 69 appearances. If there's one MLS player who's already been to Europe but deserves another chance, it's definitely Hernández—he's established himself as arguably the best all-around striker in the league.
3. Brian Gutiérrez—Chicago Fire
21-year-old Brian Gutiérrez might not have the eye-popping stats that Hernández and Torres have, but he's shown here and there the huge potential to fit in multiple positions on the pitch and have an immense impact.
Gutiérrez is capable of playing on either wing, as an attacking midfielder and even as a central midfielder. Chicago Fire will look to do everything to hold on to him for as long as possible as he looks to build on his impressive 20 assists which is the eighth-most in team history.
4. Duncan McGuire—Orlando City
Duncan McGuire was so close to not being included on this list when his proposed loan deal to Blackburn Rovers collapsed—twice.
The 23-year-old is in his second season as a professional and continues to bag goals for the Lions. Even though he didn't get that desired move to England last winter, he put his head down and continued to work by notching 10 league goals in 2024.
5. Diego Gómez—Inter Miami
Inter Miami's Diego Gómez shows up time and time again for the Herons, playing wherever Gerardo 'Tata' Martino needs him—which is exactly why Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly swooped and sealed a January transfer for him.
The deal has all but been confirmed since it's outside of the transfer window, but if Brighton is heavily interested in a player it usually means that said player has huge potential and that it is often too late for other teams to get involved.
Gómez—who was crowned as the best MLS player under 22-years-old—looks set to sign with the Seagulls where he'll link up with Paraguay National Teammate Julio Enciso.