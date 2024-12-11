Five Players San Diego FC Should Select in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
With the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on the horizon, San Diego FC have five important decisions to make as they build their current squad.
As the newest expansion team in Major League Soccer, San Diego FC get to draft players from existing MLS rosters to their club. MLS teams were only able to protect 12 players from selection, leaving a large portion of their rosters vulnerable.
The Western Conference side already signed Duran Ferree, Marcus Ingvartsen, Paddy McNair, Alex Mighten, Jeppe Tverskov, Tomás Ángel and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, but will need plenty more players to round out its roster. Although there are over 350 players available in the draft, San Diego FC can only choose five.
Here's five eligible players that San Diego FC should consider.
5. Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)
Chula Vista native Paul Arriola could return to San Diego if he is one of the players selected by the expansion team. Every new MLS club needs a leader, both on the pitch and in the locker room, and Arriola fits the description. The 29-year-old is the captain of FC Dallas and has eight years of experience in MLS.
Arriola is a jack-of-all-trades player that can play as a wing-back, a fullback and a midfielder. Despite his varying positions, the captain buried five goals in the 2024 season. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2022 and also has 50 caps for the U.S. men's national team.
4. Iuri Tavares (Charlotte FC)
Not every player San Diego FC draft can be a proven talent. The team needs to build its depth (while also saving money) and 23-year-old Iuri Tavares is someone worth taking a chance on. The Charlotte FC forward only started eight games this past season, but found the back of the net three times and bagged an assist.
His height also makes him a constant threat on set pieces and a player capable of winning aerial duels. Tavares scored his three goals in three different starts, showcasing his potential production when given consistent minutes.
3. Julian Gressel (Inter Miami)
Julian Gressel is a versatile option who is coming off playing an integral role in Inter Miami's record-breaking MLS regular season. The 30-year-old proved he can play as a right wing-back, central midfielder or right winger, all while delivering quality service into the box.
Gressel tallied nine assists for the Herons and created 44 goalscoring chances. He is calm with the ball at his feet and an accurate passer. Gressel is someone who could thrive immediately with a new team.
2. Jovan Mijatović (New York City FC)
Jovan Mijatović's completed his blockbuster move from Serbia's FK Crvena zvezda to NYCFC in Feb. 2024 but never found consistent minutes under Nick Cushing. The 19-year-old only started two matches and played a total of 266 minutes, most often coming on as a substitute in the dying minutes of a match.
Although he failed to show his quality in his debut season in MLS, the teenager has arguably one of the highest ceilings in the league if given the time and opportunity to grow. San Diego FC have been vocal about their commitment to developing young talent and they can get started with Mijatović.
1. Dante Vanzeir (New York Red Bulls)
Choosing a player who started every game for New York Red Bulls in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs feels like a no-brainer. Dante Vanzeir was the hero in the first ever playoff Hudson River Derby, assisting Felipe Carballo's opening goal and sealing the game with one of his own just nine minutes later.
The forward ended the season with six goals and 10 assists despite Red Bulls' often stagnant attack. The output was a massive step forward from his two-goal haul in his debut MLS season. The 26-year-old now has the experience and production an expansion team like San Diego FC needs to hit the ground running.