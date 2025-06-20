Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea: Player Ratings As Blues Collapse in Second Half
Flamengo defeated Chelsea in Club World Cup group play on Friday as the Blues collapsed in the second half conceding three goals.
Tensions flared in the 11th minute when Moisés Caicedo made a sliding challenge on former Chelsea and Arsenal player Jorginho. The Ecuadorian will be suspended for a game if he receives another yellow alongside Marc Cucurella and Reece James.
Moments later, Pedro Neto scored to break the deadlock. The Portuguese winger is enjoying a fine start to his summer after lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal and scoring in the Club World Cup opener against LAFC. Flamengo, like LAFC, refused to go quietly and put Chelsea under considerable pressure at times. Gerson nearly equalized in the second half latching on to a ball deep in Blues territory, but he failed to put an attempt on target.
Robert Sánchez denied Gonzalo Plata minutes later as the Brazilian side continued pushing. From the ensuing set piece, Plata went from prospective scorer to successful supplier as Bruno Henrique put the ball in the back of the Chelsea goal. Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus player Danilo put Flamengo in front three minutes later sending the support into a frenzy as Chelsea fans looked on stunned.
Then, things went from worse to catastrophic when Nicolas Jackson received a straight red card for a challenge on Ayrton Lucas. Six minutes of utter chaos that puts Chelsea's of topping their group in dire straits. Wallace Yan added a third in the 83rd minute to secure the result.
Flamengo continue to turn heads at the Club World Cup this summer as they look to top Group D. For Chelsea, a setback that the Blues must digest before their final group game against ES Tuins.
Check out player ratings from the match below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Flamengo (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.2
RB: Malo Gusto
6.2
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
5.7
CB: Levi Colwill
6.5
LB: Marc Cucurella
6.1
DM: Reece James
6.2
DM: Moisés Caicedo
7.0
AM: Enzo Fernandez
6.4
RW: Cole Palmer
6.0
ST: Liam Delap
6.1
LW: Pedro Neto
7.6
SUB: Romeo Lavia (64' for James)
6.6
SUB: Nicolas Jackson (64' for Delap)
N/A
SUB: Marc Guiu (82' for Fernandez)
N/A
SUB: Noni Madueke (82' for Palmer)
N/A
Flamengo Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Agustin Rossi
6.8
RB: Wesley
7.0
CB: Danilo
7.8
CB: Leo Pereira
7.3
LB: Ayrton Lucas
6.9
DM: Jorginho
7.4
DM: Erick Pulgar
6.7
AM: Giorgian De Arrascaeta
6.9
RW: Gerson
7.7
ST: Gonzalo Plata
8.6
LW: Luiz Araujo
7.1
SUB: Bruno Henrique (56' for De Arrascaeta)
7.9
SUB: Guillermo Varela (82' for Wesley)
N/A
SUB: Wallace Yan (82' for Gerson)
N/A
SUB: Michael (90' for Gerson)
N/A
SUB: Pedro (90' for Araujo)
N/A
Player of the Match: Gonzalo Plata (Flamengo)
