Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich : Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bayern Munich lock horns with Flamengo at Hard Rock Stadium in the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Flamengo face off against Bayern Munich.
Flamengo face off against Bayern Munich. / IMAGO/Visionhaus

Bayern Munich will compete for their place in the quarterfinal of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday when they face Flamengo in the last 16.

The Bundesliga champions kicked off their campaign with an astonishing 10–0 victory over Auckland City and proceeded to secure their place in the knockout phase by beating Boca Juniors on Matchday 2. That allowed Vincent Kompany to rotate his starting lineup against Benfica, which explains their underwhelming 1–0 defeat to the Portuguese side.

Bayern finished behind the Lisbon outfit in Group C but cared little as they avoided a last 16 duel with Chelsea as a result. Still, Flamengo will prove an almighty challenge for the Bavarians.

The Brazilians beat Chelsea themselves during the group stage, coming from behind in an impressive 3–1 victory. Having already beaten Espérance de Tunis in their opener, they were able to take their foot off the gas for their final outing against Los Angeles FC, which they ended up drawing 1–1.

The winner of Sunday’s meeting will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Miami CF in the last eight.

Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this last 16 clash at the Club World Cup.

What Time Does Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?

  • Location: Miami Gardens, United States
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, June 29
  • Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record

This is the first ever competitive fixture between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.

Current Form (all competitions)

Flamengo

Bayern Munich

LAFC 1–1 Flamengo - 6/24/25

Benfica 1–0 Bayern Munich - 6/24/25

Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea - 6/20/25

Bayern Munich 2–1 Boca Juniors - 6/20/25

Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis - 6/16/25

Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City - 6/15/25

Flamengo 5–0 Fortaleza - 6/1/25

Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich - 5/17/25

Flamengo 1–0 Deportivo Tachira - 5/28/25

Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 5/10/25

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

DAZN

United Kingdom

DAZN, Channel 5

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

Flamengo Team News

Filipe Luí
Flamengo boss Filipe Luís will make changes from the draw with LAFC. / Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Filipe Luís was able to make alterations to his starting lineup for the stalemate with LAFC last time out and the 39-year-old will restore some familiar faces to the XI on Sunday. Wesley, Jorginho and Gerson are among those expected to return.

Nicolás de la Cruz is likely to miss out once again with a knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-May, while Wallace Yan is pushing for greater involvement after scoring twice from the bench at the Club World Cup.

Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Flamengo predicted lineup vs. Bayern (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Wesley, Danilo, Pereira, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, L. Araújo; Plata.

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munic
Bayern will make changes from their defeat to Benfica. / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Bayern made wholesale changes in defeat to Benfica and Kompany will play his preferred starting XI for the last 16. That means comebacks for Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and more.

The Germans are still without Kim Min-jae in the center of defense, with Josip Stanišić and Dayot Upamecano competing for a starting berth alongside summer signing Jonathan Tah.

Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito didn’t make Bayern’s Club World Cup squad due to injury.

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo

Bayern predicted lineup vs. Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction

Bayern will be favorites for their battle with Flamengo given the quality and depth of their roster but the Brazilians deserve enormous respect. They played some excellent football during the group stage and have plenty of attacking threats themselves, with Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luiz Araújo and Gonzalo Plata likely to cause Kompany’s men issues.

However, Bayern impressed during the group phase as well and have an abundance of talent to call upon in the final third. They might not boast the sturdiest defense in the competition, but they have countless match-winners who should step up to the plate against Flamengo.

Prediction: Flamengo 1–2 Bayern Munich

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

