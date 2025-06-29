Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich : Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bayern Munich will compete for their place in the quarterfinal of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday when they face Flamengo in the last 16.
The Bundesliga champions kicked off their campaign with an astonishing 10–0 victory over Auckland City and proceeded to secure their place in the knockout phase by beating Boca Juniors on Matchday 2. That allowed Vincent Kompany to rotate his starting lineup against Benfica, which explains their underwhelming 1–0 defeat to the Portuguese side.
Bayern finished behind the Lisbon outfit in Group C but cared little as they avoided a last 16 duel with Chelsea as a result. Still, Flamengo will prove an almighty challenge for the Bavarians.
The Brazilians beat Chelsea themselves during the group stage, coming from behind in an impressive 3–1 victory. Having already beaten Espérance de Tunis in their opener, they were able to take their foot off the gas for their final outing against Los Angeles FC, which they ended up drawing 1–1.
The winner of Sunday’s meeting will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Inter Miami CF in the last eight.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this last 16 clash at the Club World Cup.
What Time Does Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami Gardens, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
- Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Flamengo and Bayern Munich.
Current Form (all competitions)
Flamengo
Bayern Munich
LAFC 1–1 Flamengo - 6/24/25
Benfica 1–0 Bayern Munich - 6/24/25
Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea - 6/20/25
Bayern Munich 2–1 Boca Juniors - 6/20/25
Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis - 6/16/25
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City - 6/15/25
Flamengo 5–0 Fortaleza - 6/1/25
Hoffenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich - 5/17/25
Flamengo 1–0 Deportivo Tachira - 5/28/25
Bayern Munich 2–0 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 5/10/25
How to Watch Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Flamengo Team News
Filipe Luís was able to make alterations to his starting lineup for the stalemate with LAFC last time out and the 39-year-old will restore some familiar faces to the XI on Sunday. Wesley, Jorginho and Gerson are among those expected to return.
Nicolás de la Cruz is likely to miss out once again with a knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-May, while Wallace Yan is pushing for greater involvement after scoring twice from the bench at the Club World Cup.
Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Flamengo predicted lineup vs. Bayern (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Wesley, Danilo, Pereira, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, L. Araújo; Plata.
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern made wholesale changes in defeat to Benfica and Kompany will play his preferred starting XI for the last 16. That means comebacks for Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and more.
The Germans are still without Kim Min-jae in the center of defense, with Josip Stanišić and Dayot Upamecano competing for a starting berth alongside summer signing Jonathan Tah.
Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito didn’t make Bayern’s Club World Cup squad due to injury.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo
Bayern predicted lineup vs. Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane.
Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
Bayern will be favorites for their battle with Flamengo given the quality and depth of their roster but the Brazilians deserve enormous respect. They played some excellent football during the group stage and have plenty of attacking threats themselves, with Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luiz Araújo and Gonzalo Plata likely to cause Kompany’s men issues.
However, Bayern impressed during the group phase as well and have an abundance of talent to call upon in the final third. They might not boast the sturdiest defense in the competition, but they have countless match-winners who should step up to the plate against Flamengo.
Prediction: Flamengo 1–2 Bayern Munich
