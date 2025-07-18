Florian Wirtz’s Father Reveals How Liverpool Beat Bayern Munich to Record Signing
The direct influence of Liverpool manager Arne Slot, rather than any financial incentive, was a key factor behind Florian Wirtz’s decision to snub Bayern Munich this summer, the player’s father has revealed.
After deciding to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the turn of the year, Wirtz found himself at the epicentre of a fierce transfer tussle. Real Madrid and Manchester City were tipped to be following the prolific playmaker, although the battle ultimately came down to a straight shootout between the champions of England and Germany.
“In the end, it was a matter of nuances,” Wirtz’s father and co-agent Hans-Joachim told Spiegel. “The decision ultimately had to do with the different sporting situations and Florian’s role. And financially, there weren’t any major differences between the two clubs anyway.”
Bayern very publicly pursued a starlet hailed as “the best player in Germany” by honorary president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Fellow Bayern icon Uli Hoeneß remained in close contact with Wirtz Sr. throughout the process, trying his best to take advantage of a personal relationship which stretches back to 2022. When Florian tore his ACL while playing for Leverkusen, it was the intervention of Hoeneß which saw the youngster get a quick appointment for surgery.
“The situation with Bayern was difficult because Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made incredible efforts and also clearly analysed the sporting possibilities,” Wirtz’s father reflected. “The final phone call with Uli Hoeneß was very difficult for me,” he admitted.
Yet, in this popularity parade, Liverpool’s manager came out on top. “Arne Slot was able to convince Florian from a sporting perspective,” Wirtz Sr. revealed. “He’s also a very pleasant person.
“Florian’s best coaches were always those who gave him a lot of freedom. And those with the greatest empathy also reached Florian. He finds the English game interesting because it thrives on pace and dynamism. Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics in possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths there. That made a decisive impression on Florian.
“The training conditions in Liverpool were also totally impressive. Plus: Florian is now at a good age to move abroad. With a family, you’re not as independent later on.”
In consultation with Wirtz’s mother, Karin Groß, who has overseen the progression of her son’s career in an equal role with his father, the trio came to unanimous conclusion.
“All three of us had the same perception and so we made the joint decision in favour of Liverpool,” Hans-Joachim Wirtz concluded. “Florian saw the move abroad as a new human and sporting challenge and therefore chose Liverpool FC. We shared that.”