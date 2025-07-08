Fluminense 0–2 Chelsea: Player Ratings As First Club World Cup Finalist Confirmed
Chelsea are the first finalist of the new FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The excitement in the air was palpable as Chelsea and Fluminense fans packed out MetLife Stadium. Both contingencies hoped the game served as an appetizer to the final on Sunday in the same stadium.
Enzo Maresca handed Joao Pedro, Chelsea's latest signing, his first start and the decision paid dividends less than 20 minutes into the game. Pedro Neto carried the ball forward as the ball fell to Pedro at the top of the box. The Brazilian curled a beautiful effort into the far post side netting to open the scoring. A decision Maresca made mostly because of Liam Delap's suspension, but a performance that could have ramifications for the final and the Premier League season.
El Flu nearly equalised shortly after, but Marc Cucurella saved Robert Sanchez with a goal-line clearance. Chelsea avoided catastrophe in the 36th minute after the referee initially awarded Fluminense a penalty for a Trevoh Chalobah handball. But, VAR overturned it after it was determined Chalobah's arm was in a natural position.
The first half ended with Chelsea in front thanks to their new signing. And he kept ig oing into the second half. A swift counter attack resulted in Enzo Fernández playing Pedro through who rifled a shot that hit the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line. The player refused to celebrate again, but what a debut for the striker.
Both teams changed it up in the second half, but Chelsea controlled the game well. With Pedro's goals the difference, another final awaits Maresca after guiding the Blues to UEFA Conference League glory this past season. Their opponent, either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, will provide their toughest test yet this tournament.
Player ratings from the game below.
Fluminense Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (3-4-1-2)
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Fabio
5.9
CB: Thiago Silva
6.7
CB: Thiago Santos
6.3
CB: Ignacio
6.0
LM: Rene
6.9
CM: Facundo Bernal
6.5
CM: Hercules
6.2
RM: Guga
6.7
AM: Nonato
6.5
ST: German Cano
6.3
ST: Jhon Arias
6.2
SUB: Everaldo (54' for Santos)
6.0
SUB: Keno (54’ for Cano)
6.6
SUB: Yeferson Soteldo (66' for Nonato)
6.9
SUB: Vinicius Lima (70' for Bernal)
6.8
SUB: Agustin Canobbio (70' for Hercules)
5.9
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Fluminense (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.8
RB: Malo Gusto
7.3
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.4
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.4
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.9
CM: Moises Caicedo
7.4
CM: Enzo Fernández
7.8
LW: Pedro Neto
7.4
AM: Cole Palmer
7.4
RW: Christopher Nkunku
7.3
ST: João Pedro
8.7
SUB: Nicolas Jackson (60' for Pedro)
6.7
SUB: Noni Madueke (68’ for Neto)
6.2
SUB: Reece James (68' for Gusto)
6.3
SUB: Andrey Santos (86' for Fernández)
N/A
SUB: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (86' for Nkunku)
N/A
Player of the Match: João Pedro (Chelsea)
