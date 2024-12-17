Folarin Balogun Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Monaco & USMNT Striker
Folarin Balogun experienced a major setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury that will keep the Monaco and USMNT striker off the pitch for months.
Balogun previously dislocated his shoulder in Monaco's 2–1 victory against Rennes on Oct. 5 and missed seven matches for Monaco, as well as Mauricio Pochettino's first four fixtures as U.S. men's national team head coach. The 23-year-old returned for his club's Champions League bout with Benfica and even started Monaco's next Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on Dec. 1, but he had to come off the pitch due to discomfort in his shoulder.
Balogun went on to miss the next three matches for Monaco. Prior to his injury, Balogun was in fine form for both club and country. The striker scored three goals in eight appearances for the Ligue 1 side while logging inconsistent minutes and scored two of the USMNT's three goals at Copa América 2024.
Monaco boss Adi Hütter finally confirmed the latest status of Balogun and the news is not good.
When Will Folarin Balogun Return From Injury?
Balogun is looking at a lengthy layoff that will last four months. The 23-year-old is undergoing shoulder surgery and will not return until Apr. 2025.
The American will miss a majority of Monaco's remaining matches across all competitions in the 2024–25 season, including two league clashes and one French Super Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain. The striker is likely aiming for a return against Brest on Apr. 6, 2025.
Balogun will also be sidelined for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Pochettino will once again be without his most experienced striker when the Stars and Stripes take on Panama on Mar. 20. Should the USMNT advance to the final, then the team will have to win the tournament against Canada or Mexico without Balogun in the squad.
Potential Folarin Balogun Replacements for Monaco and USMNT
At Monaco, Breel Embolo is the preferred starter up top in place of Balogun. The 27-year-old has three goals and four assists across all competitions after a slow start to the season; Embolo did not score his first goal until Oct. 22.
18-year-old George Ilenikhena is a talented No. 9 that is fighting for playing time. The Frenchman is just behind Embolo with two goals and two assists on the season.
Balogun's replacement on the USMNT is Ricardo Pepi. The striker is already up to 12 goals for PSV across all competitions in 2024–25 season. He also found the back of the net twice against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Pepi bagged an insurance goal against Panama in Pochettino's debut as well.