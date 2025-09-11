Football Manager 26 Release Date Revealed Alongside New Teaser Trailer
Football Manager 26 will officially be released on Nov. 4, Sports Interactive have confirmed.
Fans of the FM series have been eagerly awaiting this upcoming release after the previous version of the game was cancelled following a series of delays as problems with the switch to a new game engine ultimately proved insurmountable.
Teasers of the new Unity Engine have been revealed in recent weeks and the excitement continues to build with confirmation of the new release date.
Previous versions of the game have been made available in a beta state around two weeks before the full release, but there is no date attached to this. Fans who pre-order with a SEGA-approved digital retailer can expect to get their hands on the game in mid-to-late October.
Sports Interactive Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be revealing Football Manager 26’s release date today.
“Setting Sports Interactive up for the next 20 years and beyond was an enormous undertaking but I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of the whole team over the past two years.
“FM26 represents a landmark release in our quest to produce football management perfection and the whole studio is really excited to share it with the world.”
Alongside the release date came a new trailer highlighting the all-new user interface, which gives players even greater control over all the key decisions involved with being a successful manager. The introduction of FMPedia helps new players get to grips with proceedings and will offer returning players greater guidance than ever before.
Among the greatest changes to this new game is the introduction of women’s football for the first time in series history, with a number of fully licensed competitions due to be revealed in the coming weeks.