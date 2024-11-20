Former Inter Miami and Atlanta United Striker to Hit Free Agency, per Report
Former Inter Miami and Atlanta United striker, Josef Martínez, is set to his free agency this winter after CF Montréal denied exercising his club option, per a report from GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert.
The 31-year-old was vital in Montréal's run to an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot after an eighth place finish in the East in the regular season. Martínez logged a total of 14 goals and three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Canadian club, scoring twice in the narrow defeat against his former club Atlanta in the Wild Card match.
Bogert reveals that both Martínez and Montréal did have negotiations over a new contract to extend his stay at Stade Saputo but that an agreement wasn't reached, prompting the club to let him walk this offseason. Martínez will officially be a free agent on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
After recovering from an ACL tear in the 2020 season while also battling knee problems in 2021 and 2022, Martínez has proven in both 2023 with Miami and 2024 with Montréal that he still has a bit left in the tank. The Venezuelan forward might not be the player he used to when he claimed the MLS MVP and Golden Boot in 2018, but he could be a quality back-up option for any club with his winning mentality.
Martínez has already cemented himself as an MLS legend with a staggering 116 goals—the sixth-most in MLS history—and 18 assists in 184 regular season appearances. The former Torino player has also logged seven goals and one assist in 11 MLS Cup playoff appearances, scoring in the 2018 MLS Cup in Atlanta's 2–0 triumph over Portland Timbers.