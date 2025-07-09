‘Didn’t Feel Respected’—Former Man Utd Gem Slams Erik ten Hag
Ex-Manchester United academy gem Zidane Iqbal has slammed his former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, revealing how the Dutchman was instrumental in his decision to leave Old Trafford.
Manchester-born Iqbal rose through United’s youth system and was once considered a star in the making due to some impressive performances in the academy and during first-team friendlies. The Iraq international made just one senior appearance for the Red Devils during a Champions League fixture in 2021–22 but looked destined to make his breakthrough during the following campaign under Ten Hag.
Iqbal readily featured on the bench in 2022–23 and was slated to start United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final with Charlton Athletic that season, but Ten Hag’s decision to snub the midfielder for the 3–0 victory proved a turning point in his career.
“I was supposed to start a cup game against Charlton Athletic from League One,” Iqbal told The National. “I was in all the shapes and patterns in pre-match training.
“I was starting as a No.10 and Lisandro Martinez came up to me and said: ‘Now’s your chance’. He talked to me and said: ‘All of us are supporting you. Just show yourself, you’re a good player. We’re going to fight for you, make sure you’re ready to fight’.
“It motivated me and it was nice from him, an aggressive leader in the team, a big player. I got tickets for family and friends to see me. Finally, my chance. Then I got to the stadium, looked at the whiteboard and didn’t see my name. I was gutted.
“Then I thought I’d come off the bench...nothing. That was the turning point for me. I didn’t feel the manager respected me enough to play me.”
Iqbal now represents FC Utrecht in the Netherlands where he has made 40 appearances across the previous two seasons. Whether or not United will live to regret Ten Hag’s poor man-management of the versatile 22-year-old remains to be seen.