Former Man Utd Midfielder Explains Why Players Flourish After Leaving Red Devils
Angel Gomes has opened up on the ‘weight’ the Manchester United shirt carries when explaining why some players have thrived after departing Old Trafford in recent years.
Gomes, who earned his first England caps under Lee Carsley last year, was just 16 when he made his Red Devils debut in 2017—becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.
He understandably garnered plenty of buzz but appeared just five times off the bench in the Premier League before joining Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2020. In France, Gomes matured and blossomed into a lynchpin in the middle of the park having starred as an exciting playmaker in United’s youth teams. He played over 100 times for Les Dogues and has agreed to join Marseille on a free transfer this summer despite reported Premier League interest.
In an interview with the BBC, Gomes was asked about finding his way in the game beyond Old Trafford and discussed whether players struggle to cope with the pressure and demands that come with representing such a grand institution.
He agreed that “some” struggle to deal with the 'weight' of the Man Utd shirt but believes that other factors are at play when explaining why stars have thrived after leaving the club.
“Players may have been intimidated or not really know about the weight, what it carries and what it takes,” he said.
“But ultimately, sometimes, it's down to environment, timing and having the right things in place to help you.
“Some players who have left and gone on to do better than when they were at United, there might be things in place at that certain club, at that moment in time, that helped them succeed,” the midfielder added.
While Scott McTominay was a United regular for years after breaking through the academy, the Scot has reached remarkable heights at Napoli after leaving Old Trafford last summer. Profiled perfectly by Antonio Conte, McTominay was granted the freedom to contribute heavily in the final third during his first season in Italy and played a leading role in their Scudetto success.
Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, has dazzled at Borussia Dortmund on either side of his ill-fated Man Utd spell, while Antony thrived on loan at Real Betis during the second half of last season having previously appeared way out of his depth down United’s right flank.
“Sometimes it's not as black and white as they failed or they've not held their own there because of the weight of the shirt,” Gomes concluded.