Levi Colwill Suffers ACL Injury, Set to Miss Majority of 2025–26 Season
In a shocking blow to Chelsea’s defensive unit, defender Levi Colwill suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training earlier this week and is set to miss a majority of the upcoming season.
The club announced Colwill underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL and will begin his recovery and rehabilitation supported by Cobham. Colwill suffered the injury in his first training session back after the Blues lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. The club’s medical staff deemed surgery was the best course of action.
A major blow to a Chelsea side set to re-enter the UEFA Champions League after winning the Conference League the season prior.
Colwill, 22-years-old, has played for Chelsea since joining the club at their U9 level. He signed his first professional contract with the club in Feb. 2020 before spending a season on loan at Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion a piece. He signed a six-year deal in August 2023 making his official debut later that month in a Premier League loss to Liverpool.
Last season, Colwill made 43 appearances in all competitions including 35 starts in the Premier League. He primarily played as a centre back during Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge. Colwill was also named a starter in five of Chelsea’s six FIFA Club World Cup games only missing out on the semifinals due to suspension. The 22-year-old defender assisted one of Chelsea’s three goals as they went on to upset Paris Saint-Germain becoming crowned world champions in the process.
How Long Will Levi Colwill be Out For?
Fabrizio Romano added that Colwill is set to miss a majority of next season. While not to be used as a direct comparison, Manchester City midfielder Rodri notably suffered an ACL injury last September against Arsenal and did not return to competitive action until May. A near eight-month absence for the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
Levi Colwill Replacements in Chelsea’s Squad
Maresca is likely to rely on Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah in the wake of Colwill’s injury. Though, summer signing Jorrel Hato does have experience playing centrally as well for Ajax.