FPL Gameweek 20 Team News: Player Availability, Injury Updates

The latest team news and updates in the Premier League ahead of FPL Gameweek 20 including Jurrien Timber's pending suspension, injury news and more.

Max Mallow

Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.
FPL Gameweek 20 is here with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in the headline fixture of the Premier League.

Liverpool begin the second half of the season with a six point lead over Arsenal atop the table while having a game in hand. Nottingham Forest and Chelsea complete the top four spots for now as both sides fend off competition from Newcastle United, Manchester City, Bournemouth and the rest of the top half of the table.

As Arsenal chase down Liverpool, they'll have to do so in their second game of 2025 without Jurrien Timber who is suspended for the match.

Here's full team news updates for the slate of fixtures in the Premier League this matchweek (Jan. 4-6), per Fotmob and manager updates.

FPL Gameweek 20 Team News

  1. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
  2. Bournemouth vs. Everton
  3. Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
  4. Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
  5. Manchester City vs. West Ham United
  6. Southampton vs. Brentford
  7. Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
  8. Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
  9. Liverpool vs. Manchester United
  10. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
  11. Premier League Matchweek 20 Kick-off Times

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

Player

Team

Status

Mikey Moore

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Ben Davies

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Suspended)

Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Wilson Odobert

Tottenham Hotspur

Out (Injured)

Nick Pope

Newcastle United

Doubtful (Injured)

Emil Krafth

Newcastle United

Doubtful (Injured)

Fabian Schar

Newcastle United

Out (Suspended)

Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United

Out (Injured)

Sven Botman

Newcastle United

Questionable (Knee injury)

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United

Out (Injured)

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Player

Team

Status

Tyler Adams

Bournemouth

Available for Selection

Adam Smith

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Julian Araujo

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Marcos Senesi

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Alex Scott

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Luis Sinisterra

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Marcus Tavernier

Bournemouth

Doubtful (Injured)

Seamus Coleman

Everton

Out (Injured)

Dwight McNeil

Everton

Out (Injured)

James Garner

Everton

Out (Injured)

Tim Iroegbunam

Everton

Out (Injured)

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Player

Team

Status

Pau Torres

Aston Villa

Out (Injured)

Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa

Out (Suspended)

Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

Out (Suspended)

Diego Carlos

Aston Villa

Out (Injured)

Jaden Philogene

Aston Villa

Out (Injured)

Wout Faes

Leicester City

Questionable (Injured)

Mads Hermansen

Leicester City

Out (Injured)

Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City

Out (Injured)

Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City

Doubtful (Injured)

Abdul Fatawu

Leicester City

Out (Injured)

Kasey McAteer

Leicester City

Doubtful (Injured)

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Player

Team

Status

Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

Out (Injured)

Matheus Franca

Crystal Palace

Doubtful (Injured)

Will Hughes

Crystal Palace

Out (Injured)

Trevoh Chalobah

Crystal Palace

Out (Loan stipulation)

Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea

Questionable (Illness)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea

Questionable (Injured)

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Questionable (Injured)

Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea

Out (Injured)

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea

Out (Injured)

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Player

Team

Status

Ederson

Manchester City

Questionable (Injured)

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City

Questionable (Injured)

John Stones

Manchester City

Doubtful Injured)

Ruben Dias

Manchester City

Out (Injured)

Rodri

Manchester City

Out (Injured)

Oscar Bobb

Manchester City

Out (Injured)

Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham United

Out (Injured)

Michail Antonio

West Ham United

Out (Injured)

Jarred Bowen

West Ham United

Out (Injured)

Southampton vs. Brentford

Player

Team

Status

Juan Larios

Southampton

Questionable (Injured)

Gavin Bazunu

Southampton

Questionable (Injured)

Jack Stephens

Southampton

Questionable (Injured)

Mateus Fernandes

Southampton

Out (Suspended)

William Smallbone

Southampton

Doubtful (Injured)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

Questionable (Injured)

Ross Stewart

Southampton

Doubtful (Injured)

Ben Mee

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Fabio Carvalho

Brentford

Doubtful (Injured)

Ethan Pinnock

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Kristoffer Ajer

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Rico Henry

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Aaron Hickey

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Gustavo Gomes

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Joshua Dasilva

Brentford

Out (Injured)

Thiago Rodrigues

Brentford

Questionable (Illness)

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Player

Team

Status

Diego Gomez

Brighton

Out (Fitness)

Pervis Estupinan

Brighton

Questionable (Illness)

Ferdi Kadioglu

Brighton

Out (njured)

Jack Hinshelwood

Brighton

Questionable (Injured)

James Milner

Brighton

Out (Injured)

Mats Wieffer

Brighton

Out (Injured)

Danny Welbeck

Brighton

Questionable (Injured)

Evan Ferguson

Brighton

Out (Injured)

Ben White

Arsenal

Out (Injured)

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal

Out (Suspended)

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal

Out (Injured)

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

Out (Injured)

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal

Out (Injured)

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Questionable (Illness)

Fulham vs. Ipswich Town

Player

Team

Status

Harrison Reed

Fulham

Doubtful (Injured)

Kenny Tete

Fulham

Out (Injured)

Reiss Nelson

Fulham

Out (Injured)

Sander Berge

Fulham

Out (Injured)

Axel Tuanzebe

Ipswich Town

Out (Injured)

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ipswich Town

Out (Injured)

Cieran Slicker

Ipswich Town

Doubtful (Injured)

George Hirst

Ipswich Town

Out (Injured)

Massimo Luongo

Ipswich Town

Questionable (Illness)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Player

Team

Status

Conor Bradley

Liverpool

Doubtful (Injured)

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

Doubtful (Injured)

Joe Gomez

Liverpool

Out (Injured)

Luke Shaw

Manchester United

Out (Injured)

Mason Mount

Manchester United

Out (Injured)

Victor Lindelof

Manchester United

Out (Injured)

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Out (Illness)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest

Player

Team

Status

Andre

Wolves

Available for Selection

Boubacar Traore

Wolves

Out (Injured)

Enso Gonzalez

Wolves

Out (Injured)

Mario Lemina

Wolves

Doubtful (Injured)

Pablo Sarabia

Wolves

Doubtful (Injured)

Sasa Kalajdzic

Wolves

Doubtful (Injured)

Toti Gomes

Wolves

Doubtful (Injured)

Yerson Mosquera

Wolves

Out (Injured)

Danilo

Nottingham Forest

Doubtful (Injured)

Ibrahima Sangare

Nottingham Forest

Doubtful (Injured)

Murillo

Nottingham Forest

Doubtful (Injured)

Premier League Matchweek 20 Kick-off Times

Saturday, Jan. 4

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United - 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Bournemouth vs. Everton - 10 a.m. ET
  • Aston Villa vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET
  • Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET
  • Southampton vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET
  • Manchester City vs. West Ham United - 10 a.m. ET
  • Brighton vs. Arsenal - 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 5

  • Fulham vs. Ipswich Town - 9 a.m. ET
  • Liverpool vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 6

  • Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest - 3 p.m. ET

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

