FPL Gameweek 20 Team News: Player Availability, Injury Updates
FPL Gameweek 20 is here with Liverpool hosting Manchester United in the headline fixture of the Premier League.
Liverpool begin the second half of the season with a six point lead over Arsenal atop the table while having a game in hand. Nottingham Forest and Chelsea complete the top four spots for now as both sides fend off competition from Newcastle United, Manchester City, Bournemouth and the rest of the top half of the table.
As Arsenal chase down Liverpool, they'll have to do so in their second game of 2025 without Jurrien Timber who is suspended for the match.
Here's full team news updates for the slate of fixtures in the Premier League this matchweek (Jan. 4-6), per Fotmob and manager updates.
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
- Bournemouth vs. Everton
- Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
- Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
- Manchester City vs. West Ham United
- Southampton vs. Brentford
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
- Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs. Manchester United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United
Player
Team
Status
Mikey Moore
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Ben Davies
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Micky van de Ven
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Suspended)
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Wilson Odobert
Tottenham Hotspur
Out (Injured)
Nick Pope
Newcastle United
Doubtful (Injured)
Emil Krafth
Newcastle United
Doubtful (Injured)
Fabian Schar
Newcastle United
Out (Suspended)
Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle United
Out (Injured)
Sven Botman
Newcastle United
Questionable (Knee injury)
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
Out (Injured)
Bournemouth vs. Everton
Player
Team
Status
Tyler Adams
Bournemouth
Available for Selection
Adam Smith
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Julian Araujo
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Marcos Senesi
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Alex Scott
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Luis Sinisterra
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth
Doubtful (Injured)
Seamus Coleman
Everton
Out (Injured)
Dwight McNeil
Everton
Out (Injured)
James Garner
Everton
Out (Injured)
Tim Iroegbunam
Everton
Out (Injured)
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Player
Team
Status
Pau Torres
Aston Villa
Out (Injured)
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
Out (Suspended)
Jhon Duran
Aston Villa
Out (Suspended)
Diego Carlos
Aston Villa
Out (Injured)
Jaden Philogene
Aston Villa
Out (Injured)
Wout Faes
Leicester City
Questionable (Injured)
Mads Hermansen
Leicester City
Out (Injured)
Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
Out (Injured)
Wilfred Ndidi
Leicester City
Doubtful (Injured)
Abdul Fatawu
Leicester City
Out (Injured)
Kasey McAteer
Leicester City
Doubtful (Injured)
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Player
Team
Status
Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
Out (Injured)
Matheus Franca
Crystal Palace
Doubtful (Injured)
Will Hughes
Crystal Palace
Out (Injured)
Trevoh Chalobah
Crystal Palace
Out (Loan stipulation)
Carney Chukwuemeka
Chelsea
Questionable (Illness)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea
Questionable (Injured)
Romeo Lavia
Chelsea
Questionable (Injured)
Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea
Out (Injured)
Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
Out (Injured)
Manchester City vs. West Ham United
Player
Team
Status
Ederson
Manchester City
Questionable (Injured)
Matheus Nunes
Manchester City
Questionable (Injured)
John Stones
Manchester City
Doubtful Injured)
Ruben Dias
Manchester City
Out (Injured)
Rodri
Manchester City
Out (Injured)
Oscar Bobb
Manchester City
Out (Injured)
Lukasz Fabianski
West Ham United
Out (Injured)
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
Out (Injured)
Jarred Bowen
West Ham United
Out (Injured)
Southampton vs. Brentford
Player
Team
Status
Juan Larios
Southampton
Questionable (Injured)
Gavin Bazunu
Southampton
Questionable (Injured)
Jack Stephens
Southampton
Questionable (Injured)
Mateus Fernandes
Southampton
Out (Suspended)
William Smallbone
Southampton
Doubtful (Injured)
Flynn Downes
Southampton
Questionable (Injured)
Ross Stewart
Southampton
Doubtful (Injured)
Ben Mee
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Fabio Carvalho
Brentford
Doubtful (Injured)
Ethan Pinnock
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Kristoffer Ajer
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Rico Henry
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Aaron Hickey
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Gustavo Gomes
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Joshua Dasilva
Brentford
Out (Injured)
Thiago Rodrigues
Brentford
Questionable (Illness)
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
Player
Team
Status
Diego Gomez
Brighton
Out (Fitness)
Pervis Estupinan
Brighton
Questionable (Illness)
Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton
Out (njured)
Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton
Questionable (Injured)
James Milner
Brighton
Out (Injured)
Mats Wieffer
Brighton
Out (Injured)
Danny Welbeck
Brighton
Questionable (Injured)
Evan Ferguson
Brighton
Out (Injured)
Ben White
Arsenal
Out (Injured)
Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
Out (Suspended)
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
Out (Injured)
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
Out (Injured)
Raheem Sterling
Arsenal
Out (Injured)
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
Questionable (Illness)
Fulham vs. Ipswich Town
Player
Team
Status
Harrison Reed
Fulham
Doubtful (Injured)
Kenny Tete
Fulham
Out (Injured)
Reiss Nelson
Fulham
Out (Injured)
Sander Berge
Fulham
Out (Injured)
Axel Tuanzebe
Ipswich Town
Out (Injured)
Chiedozie Ogbene
Ipswich Town
Out (Injured)
Cieran Slicker
Ipswich Town
Doubtful (Injured)
George Hirst
Ipswich Town
Out (Injured)
Massimo Luongo
Ipswich Town
Questionable (Illness)
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Player
Team
Status
Conor Bradley
Liverpool
Doubtful (Injured)
Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool
Doubtful (Injured)
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
Out (Injured)
Luke Shaw
Manchester United
Out (Injured)
Mason Mount
Manchester United
Out (Injured)
Victor Lindelof
Manchester United
Out (Injured)
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
Out (Illness)
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest
Player
Team
Status
Andre
Wolves
Available for Selection
Boubacar Traore
Wolves
Out (Injured)
Enso Gonzalez
Wolves
Out (Injured)
Mario Lemina
Wolves
Doubtful (Injured)
Pablo Sarabia
Wolves
Doubtful (Injured)
Sasa Kalajdzic
Wolves
Doubtful (Injured)
Toti Gomes
Wolves
Doubtful (Injured)
Yerson Mosquera
Wolves
Out (Injured)
Danilo
Nottingham Forest
Doubtful (Injured)
Ibrahima Sangare
Nottingham Forest
Doubtful (Injured)
Murillo
Nottingham Forest
Doubtful (Injured)
Premier League Matchweek 20 Kick-off Times
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United - 7:30 a.m. ET
- Bournemouth vs. Everton - 10 a.m. ET
- Aston Villa vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET
- Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET
- Southampton vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET
- Manchester City vs. West Ham United - 10 a.m. ET
- Brighton vs. Arsenal - 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 5
- Fulham vs. Ipswich Town - 9 a.m. ET
- Liverpool vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET
Monday, Jan. 6
- Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest - 3 p.m. ET