France Boss Blames Kylian Mbappe's Poor Form on 'Physical, Psychological' Struggles
Didier Deschamps gave some insight into Kylian Mbappé's recent poor form when speaking to the media after France's goalless draw with Israel.
Mbappé's absence cast a large shadow over Les Bleus in France's first UEFA Nations League match of the November international break. Deschamps's side could only collect one point against an Israel team that had lost its four prior matches. The underwhelming result marked the first time France failed to score since July 5.
Had Mbappé been on the pitch, the match could have very well gone differently. Except the Real Madrid man was left out of France's squad for the final international action of the calendar year.
"It's a fact that [Mbappé] is in a difficult situation," Deschamps told broadcaster TF1 after France's clash with Israel. "Obviously, he is going through a period which is not the happiest of his career."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
It is no secret Mbappé has struggled in his first few months at Real Madrid. The Frenchman only has eight goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. In fact, he has not found the back of the net since Oct. 19. He also disappointed in his first El Clásico; the 25-year-old was caught offsides eight times.
"He wanted to come," Deschamps continued. "I think it's better for him [to stay in Madrid] at the moment. Everybody can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element and a psychological one."
Mbappé did not represent France during the October international break either due to a nagging thigh injury. He fully recovered, though, and was available to return to international duty had Deschamps selected him.
Back when he named his November squad, the France boss made it clear that Mbappé's absence was only for "this block of matches only." Fans can expect the captain to once again represent France in the new year, but first, Les Bleus face Italy on Nov. 17.
Mbappé returns to action for Real Madrid against Leganes on Nov. 24.