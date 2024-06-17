France Coach Says Kylian Mbappe 'Probably' Broke Nose at Euro 2024, to Wear Mask
Kylian Mbappe exited France's 1–0 win against Austria during Monday's Euro 2024 group stage action after suffering a broken nose following a collision with Kevin Danso in the second half.
Mbappe was replaced by Olivier Giroud in the 90th minute of the game, and manager Didier Deschamps confirmed after the game that the team anticipates the star forward suffered a broken nose. Deschamps added that Mbappe will most likely be forced to wear a protective mask throughout the remainder of the tournament, per Fabrizio Romano.
The French Football Federation confirmed Mbappe suffered a broken nose, which will require surgery, per Romano.
On the play that resulted in the nose injury, Mbappe was attempting to compete for an aerial ball against Danso when his face collided with Danso's shoulder. Mbappe's nose was bloody while he sat on the floor in pain before exiting the match.
He'll have a few days to rest up after the facial injury, with France's next game not until Friday when they take on the Netherlands in a crucial Group D fixture. That game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. EST from Leipzig Stadium, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to play.
Mbappe, who started at striker for France, did not score in the win. The only goal in the game came during the 38th minute via an own goal from Austria's Maximilian Wöber.