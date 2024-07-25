Six-Time French Soccer Champion Bordeaux Renounces Professional Status
French soccer club Girondins de Bordeaux informed the French Football Federation Thursday that it would be renouncing its professional status amid financial hardships that have stricken the club.
The news of their change in professional status comes on the heels of the club being relegated from the French second tier to the semiprofessional third tier on Tuesday. They had been linked with a takeover by Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool FC, but those plans fell through leaving the club in dire straits.
It will be the first time since 1937 that Bordeaux don't hold professional status.
Bordeaux was initially placed in administration in 2021 when American owners King Street declared it would be withdrawing its financial support for the club.
Six-time Ligue 1 champions, Bordeaux last won the title in France's top flight in 2009, just 15 years ago. They were relegated to Ligue 2 in 2022, and despite managing to avoid bankruptcy, their failure to mount a return to Ligue 1 played a role in their ongoing financial woes.
As a result of the club renouncing professional status, all current players and staff will be released from their contract, with players gaining free agent status and eligible to sign with any club.
The club were Ligue 1 champions in 1949, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1998 and 2009. They'll be in commercial court next week where the potential for the club to fold entirely is a strong possibility.