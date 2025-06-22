FS1 Broadcast Caught Little Kid Flipping Off Refs After CONCACAF VAR Review
Curacao took on Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage on Saturday in Houston, Texas. Canada scored early in the first half and held its lead for nearly 90 minutes before it surrendered a goal in extra time.
Jeremy Antonisse's equalizer was not the first time Curacao was knocking on the Canadians door as two goals were disallowed because someone was offside. After the first false goal was negated by VAR, the FS1 camera found a young Caracao fan who was furious with the result.
The timing was perfect if you wanted to see a little kid giving the referees a ManningCast-worthy double-bird.
Here's the non-goal:
The good news for that young fan is that Curaco escaped with a tie, its second in group play. The bad news is that it came very close to what could have been multiple goals and settled for a draw.
Curacao will be back in action against Honduras on Tuesday while Canada will face El Savlador.