September 28, 2021
NFL
Eli Manning Gives Double Middle Fingers During 'Monday Night Football' Broadcast

By all accounts, ESPN's alternate 'Manning Cast' broadcast during Monday Night Football have been a resounding success. The brothers have obvious chemistry with one another, and their dry senses of humor, football expertise and A-list guests make the viewing experience entertaining and informative.

Monday night's broadcast featuring the Eagles and Cowboys showed that the pair still has a lot to learn about being on television, though. Lesson No. 1: refrain from using offensive hand gestures on camera, if possible.

Eli Manning clearly needed to be schooled in that regard during the fourth quarter of the game. With the Cowboys comfortably ahead and the result assured, the Manning brothers and guest Chris Long discussed their playing days, with Eli describing how hostile Philadelphia fans were to him. He recalled a 9-year-old boy giving a particularly offensive gesture, and then after considering his options for a beat, demonstrated said gesture for the viewing audience.

"I'm sure you can blur that out, right?" Manning asked after flipping off the entire country.

Eli later apologized for the moment, but there was no need. The Cowboys were ahead by 20 points at the time of his likely FCC offense, and the double bird was instantly the most interesting development in an otherwise boring blowout. While Eli seemed sincerely regretful for his misstep, Peyton and Long could hardly hide their amusement.

Chin up, Eli—there's always next week.

