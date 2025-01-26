Fulham 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Lisandro Martinez's Goal Wins it
Manchester United defeated Fulham at Craven Cottage getting back to winning ways in the Premier League.
The Red Devils came into the game riding the momentum of a dramatic victory over Rangers in the Europa League. Ruben Amorim's side has been searching for consistently in the league since he took over as manager. Outside of winning the Manchester derby and earning a point at Anfield, positive results against the tougher competition in the league have been hard to come by.
It looked like it would be yet another day of dropped points until an effort from Lisandro Martinez outside the box took a deflection and found the top right corner. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno got a touch on the ball too, but teams have to ride their luck when they can. Martinez's goal secured all three points moving up to 12th in the table.
Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are up next, but not before the team looks to secure a top eight finish in the Europa League league phase against FCSB.
Player ratings from the Red Devils' victory below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
6.7/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.9/10
CB: Harry Maguire
7.3/10
CB: Lisandro Martinez
8.0/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
7.1/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7.2/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
6.9/10
LWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.5/10
AM: Amad Diallo
6.6/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
6.5/10
ST: Rasmus Hojlund
5.7/10
SUB: Leny Yoro (58' for De Ligt)
6.6/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (58' for Hojlund)
5.7/10
SUB: Toby Collyer (76' for Ugarte)
6.6/10
SUB: Tyrell Malacia (81' for Mazraoui)
6.4/10
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (81' for Garnacho)
6.0/10