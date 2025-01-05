Fulham's Antonee Robinson Lands Prestigious USMNT Award
USMNT and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has been voted 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.
The 27-year-old receives the honor for the first time, having been previously nominated in 2022, and picks up the award this time ahead of fellow nominees Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, and Tim Ream.
Robinson played 11 times for the USMNT in 2024, featuring in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League final victory against Mexico, and played in all three of the U.S matches at the Copa America over the summer, where the hosts were eliminated in the group stages.
He also won Fulham's Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season, featuring in all but one of the west London club's 38 Premier League games last campaign, managing six assists. Heading into this weekend's fixtures, the full-back ranked highest for Premier League assists from a defender, with seven assists from his 19 matches.
Robinson received the news of his award during an interview with USMNT legend Tim Howard on NBC's Premier League show on Sunday, and becomes the first defender to be given this title since Oguchi Onyewu in 2006.
He is also the third USMNT player connected with Fulham to win this award, after former goalkeeper Kasey Keller and former midfielder Clint Dempsey, who have both won this award on three occasions.
