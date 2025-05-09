Fulham vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Fulham need to claim three points on Saturday to keep their European hopes alive, as Everton visit Craven Cottage.
The Cottagers are hunting an eighth-place Premier League finish which will be enough to play in next season's Conference League. They're one of four teams chasing a continental berth, and last week's slender defeat at Aston Villa hurt.
After Bournemouth and Brentford won in the wake of their loss at Villa Park, Fulham enter the weekend 11th in the table but just two points off the Cherries in eighth. It's all to play for.
Everton, meanwhile, have long been on the beach. With safety assured weeks ago, David Moyes' side have gone through the motions somewhat. They're winless in their last three and have won just once since mid-February.
The Toffees looked set to coast to victory against the relegated Ipswich Town last Saturday, but the Tractor Boys rallied after falling 2-0 behind to earn a deserved point.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Saturday, 10 May
- Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Fulham vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 3 wins
- Everton: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Everton 1-1 Fulham (October 26, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Everton
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham - 03/05/25
Everton 2-2 Ipswich - 03/05/25
Southampton 1-2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Chelsea 1-0 Everton - 26/04/25
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea - 20/04/25
Everton 0-2 Man City - 19/04/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham - 14/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Everton - 12/04/25
Fulham 3-2 Liverpool - 06/04/25
Everton 1-1 Arsenal - 05/04/25
How to Watch Fulham vs. Everton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC London 94.9
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Fulham Team News
Rodrigo Muniz's Achilles injury is likely to see him miss the remainder of the season, so Raul Jimenez will lead Fulham's line on Saturday.
Andreas Pereira missed last week's defeat at Aston Villa through injury and is a doubt against the Toffees. Harry Wilson deputised for the Brazilian last time out, but Marco Silva could call upon Emile Smith Rowe here.
Harrison Reed has only featured sporadically for Fulham this season and is set for a period on the sidelines due to a calf injury. Reiss Nelson has been out for months with a significant hamstring issue.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.
Everton Team News
James Tarkowski's hamstring injury has forced Jake O'Brien into the heart of Everton's defence having broken through under Moyes at right-back. O'Brien is a centre-half by trade, mind.
Nathan Patterson has been thrust into the starting XI in Tarkowski's absence, with Michael Keane remaining on the bench.
Abdoulaye Doucore should be be back in the starting XI after missing the 2-2 draw with Ipswich for personal reasons. Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala remain out, however.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention for his first start since January after appearing off the bench last weekend.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Everton predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.
Fulham vs. Everton Score Prediction
Moyes' Everton love a draw, and the previous two meetings between the pair have ended all-square.
The visitors have little to play for and have performed as such since losing the Merseyside Derby. They're merely out to spoil Fulham's Conference League aspirations on Saturday.
Silva's side have struggled lately, losing three of their last four, and they desperately need three points here. However, Everton's tendency to neither win nor lose means the hosts could be frustrated on home soil.