Fulham vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United were defeated in their Premier League opener, while Fulham snatched a late draw at Brighton.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Man Utd travel to Fulham in the Premier League.
Man Utd travel to Fulham in the Premier League. / Visionhaus: Getty Images.

Manchester United look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they visit Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils performed admirably in their narrow 1–0 loss to Arsenal last weekend and should have got something from a competitive affair. But the profligacy of Ruben Amorim’s side proved costly as they slumped to yet another Old Trafford defeat under the Portuguese coach.

United will be hoping they can serve up a similar performance but better result at Craven Cottage—one of their favourite Premier League venues. The Red Devils have won on their last eight trips and even managed a 1–0 victory last term despite their domestic woes.

Fulham showed resilience in their 1–1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, with Rodrigo Muniz delivering a crucial equaliser in the 96th minute. The Cottagers will want to take their impressive pre-season form into the clash with United and will sniff the chance to pile more misery on the Manchester giants.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the battle at Craven Cottage.

What Time Does Fulham vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Craven Cottage
  • Date: Sunday, August 24
  • Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh
  • VAR: Darren England

Fulham vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Fulham: 2 wins
  • Man Utd: 3 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Man Utd 1–1 (3–4p) Fulham (March 2, 2025) - FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Fulham

Man Utd

Brighton 1–1 Fulham - 16/08/25

Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25

Fulham 1–0 Eintracht Frankfurt - 09/08/25

Man Utd 1–1 Fiorentina - 09/08/25

Fulham 4–2 Al Ittihad - 30/07/25

Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25

Fulham 3–1 Nottingham Forest - 26/07/25

Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 31/07/25

Fulham 4–1 Aberdeen - 19/06/25

Man Utd 2–1 West Ham - 27/07/25

How to Watch Fulham vs. Man Utd on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

Fulham Team News

Antonee Robinson
Antonee Robinson is an injury doubt. / Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fulham could be without Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson, both of whom missed the draw at Brighton with minor issues. Calvin Bassey played at left back on the south coast and will be expected to reprise the role should the duo miss out.

18-year-old Josh King was a surprise start at attacking midfield against the Seagulls and will compete with Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe for the No.10 spot against United.

Muniz will be pushing for a start after his late heroics last weekend, with the Brazilian now likely to stay at Fulham despite exit rumours. However, Raúl Jiménez should retain his place in the team for the time being.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Fulham
Fulham have issues at left back. / FotMob

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jiménez.

Man Utd Team News

Benjamin Sesko
Benjamin Šeško could make his first start. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Amorim is without only two players through injury, both coming in defence. Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui will sit out of the trip to Craven Cottage, with the former having scored the winner in this fixture last season.

Eyebrows were raised when Altay Bayındır was selected ahead of André Onana last weekend but the Turkey international’s howler should see Onana restored to the starting lineup. United are looking to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, putting even more pressure on whoever starts between the sticks in the capital.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both impressed on their official United debuts last time out and they should be joined by fellow new recruit Benjamin Šeško in the starting XI.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)

Man Utd
United could bring in Amad Diallo and Benjamin Šeško. / FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.

Fulham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

United impressed in their opener despite the score and should take confidence from that display into Sunday’s duel. They tend to enjoy themselves at Craven Cottage and now have the attacking personnel to hurt opposition defences on a consistent basis.

Fulham will give United in an incredibly tough game and have won on two of their last three trips to Old Trafford, but they always seem to come unstuck against the Red Devils on home soil. Sunday could prove another frustrating battle for the Cottagers in this fixture.

Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Man Utd

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

