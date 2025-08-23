Fulham vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United look to secure their first win of the Premier League season when they visit Fulham on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils performed admirably in their narrow 1–0 loss to Arsenal last weekend and should have got something from a competitive affair. But the profligacy of Ruben Amorim’s side proved costly as they slumped to yet another Old Trafford defeat under the Portuguese coach.
United will be hoping they can serve up a similar performance but better result at Craven Cottage—one of their favourite Premier League venues. The Red Devils have won on their last eight trips and even managed a 1–0 victory last term despite their domestic woes.
Fulham showed resilience in their 1–1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, with Rodrigo Muniz delivering a crucial equaliser in the 96th minute. The Cottagers will want to take their impressive pre-season form into the clash with United and will sniff the chance to pile more misery on the Manchester giants.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the battle at Craven Cottage.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Man Utd Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Sunday, August 24
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Darren England
Fulham vs. Man Utd Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 2 wins
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man Utd 1–1 (3–4p) Fulham (March 2, 2025) - FA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Man Utd
Brighton 1–1 Fulham - 16/08/25
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Fulham 1–0 Eintracht Frankfurt - 09/08/25
Man Utd 1–1 Fiorentina - 09/08/25
Fulham 4–2 Al Ittihad - 30/07/25
Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25
Fulham 3–1 Nottingham Forest - 26/07/25
Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 31/07/25
Fulham 4–1 Aberdeen - 19/06/25
Man Utd 2–1 West Ham - 27/07/25
How to Watch Fulham vs. Man Utd on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Fulham Team News
Fulham could be without Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson, both of whom missed the draw at Brighton with minor issues. Calvin Bassey played at left back on the south coast and will be expected to reprise the role should the duo miss out.
18-year-old Josh King was a surprise start at attacking midfield against the Seagulls and will compete with Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe for the No.10 spot against United.
Muniz will be pushing for a start after his late heroics last weekend, with the Brazilian now likely to stay at Fulham despite exit rumours. However, Raúl Jiménez should retain his place in the team for the time being.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jiménez.
Man Utd Team News
Amorim is without only two players through injury, both coming in defence. Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazraoui will sit out of the trip to Craven Cottage, with the former having scored the winner in this fixture last season.
Eyebrows were raised when Altay Bayındır was selected ahead of André Onana last weekend but the Turkey international’s howler should see Onana restored to the starting lineup. United are looking to sign Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, putting even more pressure on whoever starts between the sticks in the capital.
Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both impressed on their official United debuts last time out and they should be joined by fellow new recruit Benjamin Šeško in the starting XI.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1)
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Fulham (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško.
Fulham vs. Man Utd Score Prediction
United impressed in their opener despite the score and should take confidence from that display into Sunday’s duel. They tend to enjoy themselves at Craven Cottage and now have the attacking personnel to hurt opposition defences on a consistent basis.
Fulham will give United in an incredibly tough game and have won on two of their last three trips to Old Trafford, but they always seem to come unstuck against the Red Devils on home soil. Sunday could prove another frustrating battle for the Cottagers in this fixture.