Ballon d’Or 2025: Full List of Club of the Year Nominees
The five nominees for the 2025 Men’s Club of the Year award have been revealed.
2024’s winners, Real Madrid, do not make the cut this year after a difficult campaign, but La Liga rivals Barcelona are among the favorites to win the prize this time around after their emphatic run to the league title.
Barcelona have never won the award since it was first handed out in 2021, and the same goes for Liverpool, who will hope to add another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet after dominating the Premier League under Arne Slot.
Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain book their place on the shortlist, and there is also a spot for Chelsea, who stunned the Parisians in the final of this summer’s Club World Cup. The Blues won the inaugural award in 2021 and could become the second team to win the award for the second time, following Manchester City in 2022 and 2023.
Brazilian giants Botafogo, winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, round out the shortlist on the men’s side.
Chelsea and Barcelona both boast nominees for the Women’s Club of the Year award as well, alongside Women’s Champions League winners Arsenal. Lyon and Orlando Pride round out the five-team shortlist.
2025 Men’s Club of the Year Award Nominees in Full
Club
Barcelona
Botafogo
Chelsea
Liverpool
PSG
2025 Women’s Club of the Year Award Nominees in Full
Club
Arsenal
Barcelona
Chelsea
Lyon
Orlando Pride